Steamboat Springs leaders discuss revenue growth, diversification in light of sales tax over-reliance

Steamboat Springs City Council signaled Tuesday that its ready to confront the long-simmering dilemma of how to keep the city running at current service levels when the city’s sales tax‑driven finances are increasingly vulnerable to low-snow years, influx tourist spending and economic downturns.

At council’s Tuesday work session on fiscal sustainability, Finance Director Kim Weber stressed that city leaders first need to define the problem before staff can recommend concrete solutions over the next two years.

Weber framed the conversation around the city’s general fund and capital projects fund, excluding funds like the short-term rental tax revenue fund and accommodations tax fund. The goal, she said, is to still look at revenues and expenses “holistically,” but to start where core services live.

Weber reminded council that roughly 60% of the city’s general fund revenues in 2026 are projected to come from sales tax, with most of the rest coming from charges for services, grants and a 2‑mill fire/EMS levy tracked in a separate fund for transparency.

The general fund pays for public safety, public works, parks and recreation, planning, legal and general government.

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