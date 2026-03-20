Boulder to mark five years since King Soopers shooting

The Boulder community is still healing from a horrific act five years ago that claimed 10 victims, including one of the city's police officers.

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"The remembrance events don't get easier from year to year, and so five years marks an important anniversary, but the challenges and the difficulties remain for the community, for the loved ones of the people who perished, and it's just a hard day every year," said Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett.

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store, killing nine people inside and outside the supermarket. Officer Eric Talley, who was part of the initial police response, was also shot and killed.

The gunman was sentenced to life in prison last year.

The city has memorialized the shooting in various ways and is still working on a long-term memorial.

Brockett says community members have been incredibly resilient in the five years since the shooting, banding together to support each other through adversity

"It just has impressed me so much the way people have come together, really from day one in the aftermath of the tragedy, and that cohesion of the community continues and persists to this day," Brockett said. "I know the memorial event on Sunday, we'll have another chance to come together and take comfort in each other's presence."

Sunday's Day of Remembrance gathering starts at 4:00 at the Museum of Boulder. It's free and open to the public.