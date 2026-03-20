© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder to mark five years since King Soopers shooting

KUNC | By Beau Baker,
Nikole Robinson Carroll
Published March 20, 2026 at 6:00 AM MDT
A fence decorated in flowers and stuffed animals with a large poster that features photographs of several men and women
David Zalubowski
/
AP
Pictures of the 10 victims of a mass shooting in a King Soopers grocery store are posted on a cement barrier outside the supermarket in Boulder, Colo., on April 23, 2021.

The Boulder community is still healing from a horrific act five years ago that claimed 10 victims, including one of the city's police officers.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

"The remembrance events don't get easier from year to year, and so five years marks an important anniversary, but the challenges and the difficulties remain for the community, for the loved ones of the people who perished, and it's just a hard day every year," said Boulder Mayor Aaron Brockett.

On March 22, 2021, a gunman opened fire at the Table Mesa King Soopers grocery store, killing nine people inside and outside the supermarket. Officer Eric Talley, who was part of the initial police response, was also shot and killed.

The gunman was sentenced to life in prison last year.

The city has memorialized the shooting in various ways and is still working on a long-term memorial.

Brockett says community members have been incredibly resilient in the five years since the shooting, banding together to support each other through adversity

"It just has impressed me so much the way people have come together, really from day one in the aftermath of the tragedy, and that cohesion of the community continues and persists to this day," Brockett said. "I know the memorial event on Sunday, we'll have another chance to come together and take comfort in each other's presence."

Sunday's Day of Remembrance gathering starts at 4:00 at the Museum of Boulder. It's free and open to the public.

Tags
News BoulderKing Soopers ShootingMass Shootings
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
See stories by Beau Baker
Nikole Robinson Carroll
As a reporter and host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
See stories by Nikole Robinson Carroll