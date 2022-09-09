Nikole Robinson Carroll

Nikole Robinson CarrollMorning Edition Host, Reporter
Email: nikole.carroll@kunc.org
As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.
Even after over a dozen years working in public radio, I still can't believe I actually get paid to do what I do – it barely feels like work. Audience is everything to me and I never take the trust of listeners for granted. Also, if you listen closely, you might hear music from your favorite video game or anime. 😉
I grew up in community theatre and chorus and have been at home in front of a mic for most of my life (yes, I ADORE karaoke). My first announcing gig was at my hometown roller rink – I got to skate for free! My public radio career began with hosting All Things Considered at WEKU in Richmond, KY. I also hosted and reported for KOSU in Oklahoma City and KNPR in Las Vegas before coming to Colorado.
I'm currently serving as a Report For America mentor, which I am SO excited about. A good mentor can really help you change your trajectory in life and I love helping people with passions reach their goals. I hope I can be as helpful to my mentee as my mentors over the years have been to me.
When I'm off the clock, you can find me pursuing geeky pastimes with my husband, listening to podcasts and spoiling my kids: a human boy and his fur siblings.
Nederland residents want the state to stop mountain lions from killing their pets, and the Colorado legislature is expected to vote on forming an insurance company of last resort as insurers shy away from covering fire-prone areas.
Environmental activists are calling on Grand County officials to protect the state’s largest natural body of water. Grand Lake was renowned for its clarity before the Bureau of Reclamation finished installing pipelines in the lake to supply water to the Front Range.
Weld County is poised to receive about $1.2 million in settlements from federal opioid lawsuits, and the Colorado Opioid Abatement Council has approved its plans for using the funds. The chair of the Weld County Regional Opioid Council, which created the plan, joins us.
Colorado Sun reporter Michael Booth joins us to talk about the worst avian flu outbreak the state has ever seen and a Metropolitan State University of Denver biology professor who's doing "hands-on" West Nile Virus research with mosquitoes.
The Boulder Valley School District’s Latino students are nearly three times more likely than white students to be suspended, according to an analysis by the Boulder Reporting Lab. In an effort to address this issue, the district has added a detailed, school-level data dashboard to its website.
Colorado is getting over $150 million in opioid settlements from CVS and Walgreens.
The city of Thornton has plenty of water but can't get to it. We'll talk with reporter Lance Benzel about why and some possible solutions.
Every Tuesday, KUNC reporters talk with our colleagues over at the Colorado Sun about the local story they’re following. This week we spoke with Sun reporter Michael Booth.
Aurora 911 has recently launched a nurse navigation program, so when 911 callers reach dispatchers, they’ll be redirected to licensed nurses first.
Aside from a still not settled showdown between Third Congressional District candidates Lauren Boebert and Adam Frisch, the dust is starting to settle in the midterm elections in Colorado. Let's catch up with politics reporter from The Colorado Sun, Jesse Paul.