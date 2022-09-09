Nikole Robinson Carroll

Email: nikole.carroll@kunc.org

As a reporter and Morning Edition host for KUNC, I follow the local stories of the day while also guiding KUNC listeners through NPR's wider-scope coverage. It's an honor and a privilege to help our audience start their day informed and entertained.

Even after over a dozen years working in public radio, I still can't believe I actually get paid to do what I do – it barely feels like work. Audience is everything to me and I never take the trust of listeners for granted. Also, if you listen closely, you might hear music from your favorite video game or anime. 😉

I grew up in community theatre and chorus and have been at home in front of a mic for most of my life (yes, I ADORE karaoke). My first announcing gig was at my hometown roller rink – I got to skate for free! My public radio career began with hosting All Things Considered at WEKU in Richmond, KY. I also hosted and reported for KOSU in Oklahoma City and KNPR in Las Vegas before coming to Colorado.

I'm currently serving as a Report For America mentor, which I am SO excited about. A good mentor can really help you change your trajectory in life and I love helping people with passions reach their goals. I hope I can be as helpful to my mentee as my mentors over the years have been to me.

When I'm off the clock, you can find me pursuing geeky pastimes with my husband, listening to podcasts and spoiling my kids: a human boy and his fur siblings.