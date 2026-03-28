Golden expecting an 'earlier and shorter' tubing season

With a historically low snowpack on the Front Range and no major storms on the horizon, Golden's tubing season could look very different this season.

Usually, Clear Creek's water levels and speeds start rising significantly in May, with red-flag conditions continuing into late June or early July. Once water levels and speeds reach 700 cubic feet per second or lower, that's when the creek opens for tubing.

However, city officials said they're preparing for an earlier and shorter run-off season, meaning Clear Creek could open to tubing earlier than normal, but not for long.

City Manager Scott Vargo told the Transcript March 25 that people "may still tube despite lower water levels, (as) we experience that each year in the later stages of the summer season." However, the city will be communicating with the public about water conditions, warning flag status and other safety information, he said.

He recommended any water recreationalists keep an eye on the warning flag status via VisitGolden.com and Clear Creek's flow via the USGS website. For instance, as of March 24, the creek was discharging about 53 cfs.

And, if any disappointed tubers come too late in the season for proper tubing, Vargo anticipated both local outfitters and creek ambassadors would direct them toward other sites, attractions and things to do.

For locals, he and other city officials believed 2026 would be an unusual season. Vargo asked them to check conditions ahead of time, stay alert while recreating and remain adaptive throughout the season.

Lowering the threshold for red-flag conditions

Over the past several years, the City of Golden has made numerous but incremental changes along the creek to ensure all users have an enjoyable experience. This has included widening paths, adding signs, hiring additional ambassadors and code enforcement officers, collecting user data via RFID tags and cameras, and much more.

This year, Golden is making a few more relatively smaller changes to improve the overall creek experience, Assistant City Manager Carly Lorentz described at the March 17 City Council meeting.

The first and arguably biggest one is lowering the threshold for red-flag conditions from 700 cfs to 600 cfs.

Right now, once Clear Creek hits 700 cfs, it moves to red-flag conditions. That closes the creek to swimming and tubing. Kayaking and other vessels are allowed, but users are required to wear protective gear and be experienced enough to rescue themselves.

However, this season, Golden is lowering that threshold to 600 cfs, Lorentz and Vargo confirmed.

This means Clear Creek would be closed to tubing longer, but once tubers are allowed, conditions should be safer for them, Lorentz described.

She recalled how, last season, Golden saw numerous emergency calls when Clear Creek was at 500-700 cfs, including several people almost going over the dam at Vanover Park.

This way, she said, "people aren't tubing when the creek is moving faster and higher - to improve safety."

She added that this would also be a bonus for kayakers and others who use the creek during red-flag conditions.

Moreover, Lorentz and Vargo confirmed Jefferson County is lowering its red-flag threshold as well, so both sides of the Clear Creek corridor will be in alignment.

Vargo said 600 cfs is expected to be the new standard for red-flag conditions going forward.

Other management changes

Along with lowering the red flag threshold, Lorentz said other management changes for 2026 include:

Continuing to restrict tube rentals on the Saturday of Buffalo Bill Days, which will be July 25 this year;

Phasing out the RFID tags, as Golden has improved its data-collection capabilities via cameras. Officials also want to reduce trash in and along the creek; and

Hiring additional code enforcement officers. Lorentz said the department will be fully staffed with seven full-time officers this summer, versus four last summer.

Councilor Patty Evans, who's on the creek subcommittee, was looking forward to having a fully staffed code enforcement department this year. She also appreciated that the city wasn't going to be handing out single-use plastic RFID tags anymore, with her and Lorentz saying the time spent telling visitors about them could be better spent reviewing other safety items.

Evans also thanked the dozens of volunteers who clean the creek corridor every Monday and Thursday. She anticipated Clear Creek will "still be a draw" this summer, but admitted "the dry winter we've had is really going to impact the tubing season."

She continued: "It'll be an interesting balance to see what happens this year."

Lorentz said that if anyone has comments or concerns, either now or during the creek season, they should email creek@cityofgolden.net.

She said creek-related staff members read the emails and discuss them at their weekly meetings. Golden has about 50-60 employees who help manage the creek every summer, with Lorentz commenting, "We know it's something that matters a lot to the community."

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