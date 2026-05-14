Move over Election Day. Colorado is about to start having election month.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at coloradosun.com.

Election Day is about to become election month in Colorado.

A bill headed to Gov. Jared Polis’ desk would let county clerks begin mailing ballots to registered voters 29 days before Election Day, up from 22. Clerks would have to finish mailing out ballots no later than 25 days before an election, up from 18.

State Rep. Emily Sirota, a Denver Democrat and lead sponsor of House Bill 1113, said the Colorado Secretary of State’s Office and elections advocates asked for the change because they are worried about the Trump administration delaying the delivery of ballots through the U.S. Postal Service.

The extension would also give clerks more time to correct potential ballot printing errors, which typically aren’t found until voters start receiving ballots.

The change would take effect for the November general election. Nothing would change under the bill for the state’s June 30 primaries.

House Bill 1113, the legislature’s annual measure tweaking the election code, would make a number of other major changes to the way voting is carried out in Colorado, many of them aimed at preempting President Donald Trump’s threats of intrusion into the state’s elections.

Chief among those modifications is a provision letting the governor declare a disaster emergency if there is a major election disruption. The governor would then work with the secretary of state to appoint an advisory group that would come up with emergency voting rules to ensure the election can still be carried out.

“It is important that the states are doing this protective work in light of many of the comments Trump has made,” Sirota said. “We want to ensure that we in the state of Colorado have the ability to respond in the face of a disaster if our election is compromised — if we are somehow unable to conduct elections in the way that we have for decades.”

Other big changes made by House Bill 1113:

Anyone convicted of an election offense or of committing or conspiracy to commit sedition, insurrection, treason, conspiracy to overthrow the government by use of physical force or violence, or any similar federal offense would be prohibited from serving as an election watcher in Colorado

Colorado colleges and universities would be required, within a set timeframe, to mail each student notices of upcoming elections and information on how to vote

Give voters the ability to challenge the voter registration of someone else through a detailed set of procedures

Cut from House Bill 1113, which the governor is expected to sign into law, was a clause seeking to clarify that Colorado candidates can run for two elected positions at the same time as long as they are not running for more than one office in a single election.

The law currently says “no person is eligible to be a candidate for more than one office at one time.”

Candidates sometimes maintain campaign accounts for state and federal office, or state and municipal office, when their pursuit of those jobs overlaps. Technically, they are running for two positions at once. Practically, they are not, and state elections officials don’t treat that as a violation of the law.

But the legislature decided that changing the rule could create more confusion and opted to maintain the status quo.

Another change to Colorado’s elections

Another election bill passed by the legislature this year, House Bill 1084, would change the ballot language for citizen-initiated measures that increase state spending without being accompanied by a dedicated source of funding or offsetting budget reductions.

If the bill is signed, those initiatives would have to be accompanied by a disclosure in the state ballot guide, known as the blue book, about how the state’s top three budget line items — Medicaid, K-12 education and higher education — could be reduced if the measure passes.

Initially, House Bill 1084 would have required that the disclosure be on the ballot itself.

Rep. Sean Camacho, D-Denver, a sponsor of the bill, said the measure is aimed at giving voters as much information as possible about how an initiative they’re considering would impact other state services.

For example, Camacho said, Proposition 130, a measure voters passed in 2024, directed $350 million toward local law enforcement.

“I think if voters knew where that money had to come from, they would have been more informed on that decision,” Camacho said. “Not saying it was the wrong decision, but more information is always better.”

House Bill 1084 could apply to at least one potential 2026 ballot measure, Camacho said. That’s Initiative 175, which, if its supporters collect enough signatures to get the measure on the November ballot, would ask voters to require the legislature to spend a certain amount each year on roads.

The legislation is similar to a bill passed by the legislature in 2021 that requires citizen-initiative ballot measures that would increase or decrease the state’s income or sales tax rates to disclose how the state’s three largest budget line items would be affected. However, those disclosures must be on the ballot, not just in the blue book.