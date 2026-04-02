As small breweries struggle in a saturated market, experimentation and collaboration are key

Brewers from Timnath Beerwerks and Tightknit Brewing in Evans say their latest West Coast Pale Ale is a little outside their comfort zone. It uses Hallertau Blanc and Michigan Chinook hops to carry notes of citrus and pine.

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“I don't know if I've ever seen a beer with this combination of hops in it, so we’ll see how it turns out,” Cy Bevenger, the head brewer of Timnath Beerwerks, said. “It's got promise, but (you) never know.”

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Cy Bevenger, the head brewer of Timnath Beerwerks, is checking his equipment while brewing a West Coast Pale Ale. He said despite the current state of the beer industry, his shop has actually expanded to a second location.

They’re working together on an experimental brew as an entry for the annual Collaboration Fest on Saturday. It’s a one-and-done type of competition – you can only taste it there. For many of the 160 brewers competing, it’s a fun chance to make new items or even try some wacky combinations together. Some of the drinks feature names like “Liquid Thanksgiving” and “Pineapple and Anchovies Belong On Pizza.”

The current state of their industry isn’t as hoppy as some of these brews. In the last five years, around 140 breweries, taprooms and brewpubs have closed across Colorado, including 40 that shuttered in 2025 alone.

“It's a constant work of, ‘This is why you should have us on,’ or ‘Why we need shelf space at this liquor store,’” RW Collett, co-owner and head brewer of Tightknit Brewing, said.

Additionally, craft brewing volume sales declined by nearly 4% in 2024. Bevenger said it’s difficult growing his small business as the market matures and drinking preferences change.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Brewers from Timnath Beerwerks and Tightknit Brewing in Evans have just finished mashing and are starting to recirculate their latest West Coast Pale Ale. It uses Hallertau Blanc and Michigan Chinook hops to create notes of citrus and pine.

“There's people that live within 20 miles of here, or of his spot, that haven't been here for whatever reason,” Bevenger said. “That's a challenge that we face right now… trying to figure out how to get into people's cups at home, at a picnic, when they're out to eat.”

And when you’re trying to keep your small business afloat, Bevenger said, you don’t get to branch out and try new beers – or beers that you love.

“Our Hazy IPA is our best seller,” Bevenger said. “I'm personally not a hazy guy, but it pays bills, which is great.”

But collaborations and festivals can be an exciting experiment that helps grow awareness and business overall. Timnath Beerwerks and Tightknit are trying to make a habit of working on a brew together once a year that pushes the boundaries of what they’ve made before. This is their fifth one.

Emma VandenEinde / KUNC Timnath Beerwerks and Tightknit are trying to make a habit of working on a brew together once a year that pushes the boundaries of what they’ve made before. This is their fifth one.

“(We) really enjoy brewing with each other in each other's company, so it was just a no brainer to kind of brew again this year,” Collett said.

“Getting two or four or seven heads together to come up with a new idea is always fun, too,” Bevenger said. “Writer's block’s a real thing when it comes to new recipes with brewers.”

Plus, working together is what Northern Colorado breweries have been built on.

“If I need malt, or if I need hops, I have 10 different breweries I can call today, and they'll like, 'Yeah, come pick some up,’” Collett said. “(That) makes this industry truly unique, and kind of what makes it fun.”

But the market is still the market. Both brewers agree that the main ingredients to weathering it are focusing on quality and finding a niche.

“Our Irish Red is our number one selling beer. Part of that, I think, is because there's not a lot of Irish Reds on the market anymore,” Collett said. “We kind of found something that works for us, but that's the biggest thing, is caring about the quality of what you're making.”