New mayors, council members elected across our region, as ballot results come in
Colorado communities across the state are seeing early results of Tuesday's elections.
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By and large, the vote was strong for those running for reelection, with some new faces in the mix. A few towns have new mayors this morning.
THESE ARE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS
Windsor
Mayor
- Julie Cline (incumbent)
- Ernst Eric Jonasson
Town Board
- Brian Jones (incumbent, unopposed)
- Jason Hallett (incumbent, unopposed)
- Kenneth Symsack
- Jarrod Muse
*Windsor has not released preliminary results of the mayor's race or the Town Board District 4 seat
Wellington
Mayor
- Rebekka Dailey - 894 votes
- Christine Gaiter - 668
- Ed Cannon - 572
Board of Trustees (three seats up for election)
- Aaron Blackstone - 1,086
- Brian M. Mason - 1,048 (incumbent)
- Kendra Barrett - 984
- Sofia Moore - 947
- Marc Roberson - 820
*Town Clerk will announce official results on April 17
Timnath
Town Council (two seats up for election)
- Mai Nakli - 54 votes
- Luke Wagner - 1049 (incumbent)
- Dennis Stachota - 1054
*Official results will be posted at Town Hall on April 16
Silverthorne
Mayor
- Kevin McDonald - 640 votes (unopposed)
Town Council (three seats up for election)
- Erin Young - 484 (incumbent)
- Bruce Butler - 479 (incumbent)
- Jonnah Glassman - 341 (incumbent)
- Chandler Morehardt - 256
- Albert "Al" Concordia - 250
- Derrick Fowler - 245
- Tara Dyle - 222 votes
*Silverthorne's election had 27% voter turnout
Frisco
Town Council (four seats up for election)
- Andy Held (no vote numbers provided)
- Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian
- Robyn Goldstein
- Thayer Hirsh
*Official results will be published on April 17th
Dillon
Mayor
- Renee Imamura - 105 votes
- Joshua Samuel - 205
Town Council (three seats up for election)
- Shannon White - 217
- Ariel Strickler - 142
- Benedict J. Raitano - 182
- Linda Oliver - 191 (incumbent)
- Oliver Luck - 136
*Dillon voters also made changes to the town's home rule charter through several ballot measures