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New mayors, council members elected across our region, as ballot results come in

KUNC | By Beau Baker
Published April 8, 2026 at 10:56 AM MDT
A detailed view of the Flatiron Marketplace Ballot Drop Box as a voter drops off their ballot.
Andrew Wevers
/
Andrew Wevers
Local elections this week were successful for many incumbents. Several towns are welcoming new mayors.

Colorado communities across the state are seeing early results of Tuesday's elections.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

By and large, the vote was strong for those running for reelection, with some new faces in the mix. A few towns have new mayors this morning.

THESE ARE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Windsor

Mayor

  • Julie Cline (incumbent)
  • Ernst Eric Jonasson

Town Board

  • Brian Jones (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Jason Hallett (incumbent, unopposed)
  • Kenneth Symsack
  • Jarrod Muse

*Windsor has not released preliminary results of the mayor's race or the Town Board District 4 seat

Wellington

Mayor

  • Rebekka Dailey - 894 votes
  • Christine Gaiter - 668
  • Ed Cannon - 572

Board of Trustees (three seats up for election)

  • Aaron Blackstone - 1,086
  • Brian M. Mason - 1,048 (incumbent)
  • Kendra Barrett - 984
  • Sofia Moore - 947
  • Marc Roberson - 820

*Town Clerk will announce official results on April 17

Timnath

Town Council (two seats up for election)

  • Mai Nakli - 54 votes
  • Luke Wagner - 1049 (incumbent)
  • Dennis Stachota - 1054

*Official results will be posted at Town Hall on April 16

Silverthorne

Mayor

  • Kevin McDonald - 640 votes (unopposed)

Town Council (three seats up for election)

  • Erin Young - 484 (incumbent)
  • Bruce Butler - 479 (incumbent)
  • Jonnah Glassman - 341 (incumbent)
  • Chandler Morehardt - 256
  • Albert "Al" Concordia - 250
  • Derrick Fowler - 245
  • Tara Dyle - 222 votes

*Silverthorne's election had 27% voter turnout

Frisco

Town Council (four seats up for election)

  • Andy Held (no vote numbers provided)
  • Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian
  • Robyn Goldstein
  • Thayer Hirsh

*Official results will be published on April 17th

Dillon

Mayor

  • Renee Imamura - 105 votes
  • Joshua Samuel - 205

Town Council (three seats up for election)

  • Shannon White - 217
  • Ariel Strickler - 142
  • Benedict J. Raitano - 182
  • Linda Oliver - 191 (incumbent)
  • Oliver Luck - 136

*Dillon voters also made changes to the town's home rule charter through several ballot measures
Tags
News ElectionsDillonWindsorTimnath
Beau Baker
As the Newscast Editor and Producer, I provide listeners with news and information critical to our region.
See stories by Beau Baker