New mayors, council members elected across our region, as ballot results come in

Colorado communities across the state are seeing early results of Tuesday's elections.

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By and large, the vote was strong for those running for reelection, with some new faces in the mix. A few towns have new mayors this morning.

THESE ARE UNOFFICIAL RESULTS

Windsor

Mayor



Julie Cline (incumbent)

Ernst Eric Jonasson

Town Board



Brian Jones (incumbent, unopposed)

Jason Hallett (incumbent, unopposed)

Kenneth Symsack

Jarrod Muse

*Windsor has not released preliminary results of the mayor's race or the Town Board District 4 seat

Wellington

Mayor



Rebekka Dailey - 894 votes

Christine Gaiter - 668

Ed Cannon - 572

Board of Trustees (three seats up for election)



Aaron Blackstone - 1,086

Brian M. Mason - 1,048 (incumbent)

Kendra Barrett - 984

Sofia Moore - 947

Marc Roberson - 820

*Town Clerk will announce official results on April 17

Timnath

Town Council (two seats up for election)



Mai Nakli - 54 votes

Luke Wagner - 1049 (incumbent)

Dennis Stachota - 1054

*Official results will be posted at Town Hall on April 16

Silverthorne

Mayor



Kevin McDonald - 640 votes (unopposed)

Town Council (three seats up for election)



Erin Young - 484 (incumbent)

Bruce Butler - 479 (incumbent)

Jonnah Glassman - 341 (incumbent)

Chandler Morehardt - 256

Albert "Al" Concordia - 250

Derrick Fowler - 245

Tara Dyle - 222 votes

*Silverthorne's election had 27% voter turnout

Frisco

Town Council (four seats up for election)



Andy Held (no vote numbers provided)

Elizabeth Skrzypczak-Adrian

Robyn Goldstein

Thayer Hirsh

*Official results will be published on April 17th

Dillon

Mayor



Renee Imamura - 105 votes

Joshua Samuel - 205

Town Council (three seats up for election)



Shannon White - 217

Ariel Strickler - 142

Benedict J. Raitano - 182

Linda Oliver - 191 (incumbent)

Oliver Luck - 136

*Dillon voters also made changes to the town's home rule charter through several ballot measures