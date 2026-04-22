Have you checked out Boulder County’s osprey nest livestream? Bird enthusiasts are watching around the clock

A livestreaming camera in Boulder County is drawing viewers and even generating some news headlines.

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Ospreys are well known for their ability to fish by diving into the water and coming back up with a catch. These intriguing birds are found all over the U.S., especially along coastal regions and rivers, but they can also be found near Colorado lakes and reservoirs.

There are two cameras set up at the Fairgrounds in Boulder County. Officials with Boulder County Parks & Open Space say different pairs of the birds have nested in the area since at least 2003. When birds began returning yearly to a light pole, wildlife biologists moved the nest to its current location near Cattail Pond for the birds’ safety. In 2012, a camera was installed to offer an inside look at the lives of ospreys.

With the two cameras now in place, a group of bird enthusiasts can monitor the situation around the clock.

The current pair has at least three eggs. Viewers say the female and male birds trade off to keep the eggs warm.

However, the stream also comes with some drama. A recent article from Axios said another female originally tried to claim the nest, but that led to a fight between the birds, after which the returning female ultimately reclaimed it.