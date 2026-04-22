Boulder news with Axios: Restaurant comings & goings, Civic Area rename & Caribou Village cleanup

Changes are afoot in Boulder, as old haunts move on, new eats open shop, city spaces seek input and cleanup gets underway.

Mitchell Byars covers Boulder for Axios and joined us to pick apart these stories:

One of the city's most iconic and beloved watering holes has moved on from Boulder, but Dark Horse Tavern will find a new home in Louisville.

The bar plans to reopen in a building near U.S. 36 and McCaslin Boulevard. Director of operations Chris Verrips told Axios Boulder the new spot will keep "the same name, the same charm and hopefully most of the same staff."

Boulder is seeking public input on renaming its Civic Area.

It's part of a broader effort to revamp the downtown park and creek corridor's look and reputation. The area has struggled at times with crime and homelessness . Mustard's Last Stand is among local businesses being displaced by the changes.

While Boulder's growing pains have cost some local bars and restaurants, there's also a Michelin-recognized presence coming in.

Odd Rabbit leans "traditionally non-traditional," with a menu that goes well beyond standard sushi. Chef Stephen Nguyen is known for his work at Denver's Temaki Den and Uncle

Crews are clearing debris now from the Caribou Village Shopping Center in Nederland under state-mandated asbestos safety protocols.