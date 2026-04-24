FoCoMX brings hundreds of bands to downtown Fort Collins

The 2026 Fort Collins Music Experiment festival, or FoCoMX, is Friday, April 24 and Saturday, April 25. More than 450 Colorado bands and artists will take to stages in downtown Fort Collins for what organizers say is the state's largest live music event.

Ben Freid is a host on KUNC’s sister music station, 105.5 FM – The Colorado Sound . He joined KUNC for a preview of some standout acts this year, both returning to FoCoMX and being part of it for the first time.

Ben highlighted several returning performers.

iZCALLi: “I would describe them as a Latin fusion alternative rock. They're they've got horns, they've got a fiddle. They're very electric guitar driven - just an amazing show.

IZCALLI - Unglued (Official Video)

The Patti Fiasco: “Alysia Kraft’s band. She's a very prominent musician here in Colorado.”

Patti Fiasco - Love Letter (Official Lyric Video)

Graveyard Choir: “The new music project of a man named Nate Valdez, who is part of this heavy metal duo called INTHEWHALE. They really established themselves here in Colorado. Graveyard Choir describe themselves as Americana, but I would say they're more like goth alternative country.”

Graveyard Choir - Hard Rain | Official Video

Swashbuckling Doctors: “They're a ska band. They played at the Colorado Sound Music Awards last year. They put on an incredible show. The energy is so high as, you know, one would expect from a ska show.”

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Ben brought up two newcomers to the festival as well.

May Be Fern: “A trio of women. They're very psychedelic [and] dreamy.”

BLOOD BEACH - MAY BE FERN [OFFICIAL MUSIC VIDEO]

Velvet Daydream: “They're young kids, but they're like a ‘70s psychedelic rock band. Very much a throwback kind of style.”

Love - Velvet Daydream (Official Music Video)