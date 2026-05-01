Whitewater rafting, floating season set to commence across Colorado

With spring settling in and summer just around the corner, it's almost time for whitewater rafting and floating across Colorado.

Some of these Front Range areas and other parts of the state are gearing up to let you to cool off and enjoy the views of the Rocky Mountains as you race down the waves on a perfect sunny day.

GoRafting.co Race down the waves of Clear Creek with Rocky Mountain Whitewater Rafting. Experiences for all levels and ages are available.

Rocky Mountain Whitewater Rafting - Idaho Springs

Located within the Denver area, Rocky Mountain Whitewater Rafting offers 10 rapid experiences in the Clear Creek section. You can float through the historic mining town of Idaho Springs while gaining a little history about the area — and where gold was discovered in 1858.

ColoradoRaft.com Venture along the waves up and down the Colorado River at Colorado River Glenwood Canyon Rafting.

Glenwood Canyon Shoshone Rapids - Glenwood Springs / Vail

Get ready to raft through the heart of Glenwood Canyon on the Colorado River, complete with towering canyon walls, calm scenic stretches and amazing views along the way. Daily, weekend and private rafting experiences are available.

White Water Rafting Breckenridge and Buena Vista

May through August is usually a great time to raft in Breckenridge. You can explore the waters along the Arkansas River due to lower elevation and warmer weather. It is known to boast some of the best rafting in country. There's rafting in Buena Vista as well, where some of the better months to do so are in June, July and August.

aspenwhitewater.com Explore the various rivers such as Slaughterhouse Falls while rafting in Aspen this season.

Aspen Whitewater Rafting

Just outside Denver and near I-70, Aspen Whitewater Rafting offers different courses for rafting or floating down the Roaring Fork, Arkansas, and Colorado Rivers.

Taste of Whitewater Rafting on the Poudre River - Fort Collins

Rafting on the Poudre River in Fort Collins on a hot, sunny day will introduce you to themed rapids such as Pinball, Roller Coaster, Thunder Alley, Rocky Falls and Killer Bridge! The kids will enjoy the experience as well.

