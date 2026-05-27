Boulder predicts 2027 budget deficit, citing federal cuts

The city of Boulder is projecting a budget deficit in 2027 driven largely by economic uncertainty tied to federal funding cuts, tariffs and rising inflation.

Threat level: Economists and city budget officials say Boulder is especially vulnerable because of its reliance on federal labs and the University of Colorado — two pillars of the local economy facing growing pressure from Washington.

City budget staff told Boulder City Council at a study session last week they expect a $6.5 million shortfall in 2027.

Closing the gap will require a 4% spending cut across all departments, with an emphasis on permanent reductions.

The city has been under a hiring freeze since last summer, and while Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said no new layoffs are planned, she warned that "a hard conversation" is coming about cuts to programs and services.

To read the entire article, visit Axios Boulder.