Boulder predicts 2027 budget deficit, citing federal cuts
The city of Boulder is projecting a budget deficit in 2027 driven largely by economic uncertainty tied to federal funding cuts, tariffs and rising inflation.
Threat level: Economists and city budget officials say Boulder is especially vulnerable because of its reliance on federal labs and the University of Colorado — two pillars of the local economy facing growing pressure from Washington.
City budget staff told Boulder City Council at a study session last week they expect a $6.5 million shortfall in 2027.
Closing the gap will require a 4% spending cut across all departments, with an emphasis on permanent reductions.
The city has been under a hiring freeze since last summer, and while Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said no new layoffs are planned, she warned that "a hard conversation" is coming about cuts to programs and services.
To read the entire article, visit Axios Boulder.