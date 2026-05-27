© 2026
NPR News, Colorado Stories
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Boulder predicts 2027 budget deficit, citing federal cuts

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
Published May 27, 2026 at 9:35 AM MDT
Getty Images

The city of Boulder is projecting a budget deficit in 2027 driven largely by economic uncertainty tied to federal funding cuts, tariffs and rising inflation.

Threat level: Economists and city budget officials say Boulder is especially vulnerable because of its reliance on federal labs and the University of Colorado — two pillars of the local economy facing growing pressure from Washington.

City budget staff told Boulder City Council at a study session last week they expect a $6.5 million shortfall in 2027.

Closing the gap will require a 4% spending cut across all departments, with an emphasis on permanent reductions.

The city has been under a hiring freeze since last summer, and while Boulder City Manager Nuria Rivera-Vandermyde said no new layoffs are planned, she warned that "a hard conversation" is coming about cuts to programs and services.

To read the entire article, visit Axios Boulder.

Tags
News Axios BoulderBudget CutsBudgetBoulder
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
See stories by Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder