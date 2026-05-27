Denver International announces plans for pedestrian walkways between terminals

The days of only being able to take the train between terminals at Denver International Airport (DIA) may be coming to an end. Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, along with DIA CEO Phil Washington, announced on Tuesday plans to construct a pedestrian walkway to connect the airport’s concourses.

Get top headlines and KUNC reporting directly to your mailbox each week when you subscribe to In The NoCo.

While many major airports rely on trains to move passengers between terminals, some, like Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, also allow passengers to walk between concourses. Denver doesn’t, and that proved problematic in 2025, when reports showed the trains stopped working 131 times.

“This is a big win for Denver’s travelers and for our entire community,” said Denver Mayor Mike Johnston in a press release . “We’ve heard loud and clear that easier, more reliable ways to move between concourses has been a top priority for people traveling in and out of DEN. These new pedestrian walkways would deliver on that – giving folks more flexibility while we continue building one of the best-connected airports in the world.

Officials said the option to walk would “complement” the existing train system. DIA recently invested more than $75 million to modernize the technology that has been used at the airport for decades.

“As DEN continues to increase passenger numbers and global connections, we are committed to providing customers with the best airport experience,” said the airport’s CEO Phil Washington in the press release. “Adding pedestrian walkways to DEN’s current infrastructure is another key component of our Vision 100 plan.”

The exact details are still being figured out. Construction is expected to start sometime in 2027.

