Recent moose attack prompts safety reminder from Colorado wildlife officials

A recent moose attack near Winter Park has Colorado Parks and Wildlife reminding hikers to be careful around wildlife.

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The attack, on Sunday, May 24, happened on Little Vasquez Road near Winter Park. The person was walking two dogs on a leash when a moose charged them. The moose began kicking the victim until they let go of their dogs, which ran off and drew the moose away. The victim was transported by ambulance and is said to have injuries to their chest and arms.

“The person involved was doing everything right,” said Rachel Gonzales, the northwest spokesperson for Colorado Parks and Wildlife. “We always encourage people who are hiking, biking, or any type of recreation in areas where moose are to always have their dogs on a leash.”

Wildlife officers returned to the area to try to locate the moose, which they say was a female, along with her yearling, but could not find the animals. For now, there are signs posted at the trailhead to warn visitors about moose activity.

Moose safety in Colorado

Moose are the largest animals found in Colorado. There are about 3,000 of the animals living across the state . Males can reach up to 9.5 feet long, and their shoulders can stand about 6 feet. The animals are closely related to deer and elk, but can weigh more than 1,000 pounds.

While most consider the animal to be fairly docile, they can attack if they feel unsafe.

“They will defend themselves when they feel threatened,” said Gonzales. “They can run really fast. So, it's just important, regardless of where you're recreating, to make sure that you're following simple steps.”

Some of those simple steps include giving enough space to the animal. Most wildlife agencies, including the National Park Service , suggest people give about 150 feet to large animals like moose. That’s the equivalent of two school buses.

Another way to measure your distance is using your thumb.

So we always talk about the rule of thumb, you know, making sure that you can cover that animal with your thumbnail,” said Gonzales.

Staying calm is key if you come across a moose. You want to back away slowly. Unlike with other wildlife, like a mountain lion, you do not want to haze a moose. Not only is that considered harassment and illegal, but it may scare the animal and cause it to charge.

If the animal charges, try to get behind a large object like a tree or boulder. Once it’s safe, you can leave the area, and if you’re injured, call 911 or contact Parks and Wildlife.

Finally, it’s important to note that often, moose attacks happen when dogs are around. That’s why it’s important to keep pets on a leash.

“I think it's important to remember that seeing moose is fairly common, and having those interactions in Colorado is fairly common,” said Gonzales. “Doing simple things like keeping your dogs on a leash, making sure that you're paying attention, checking the trailhead signs to see if there's anything posted about wildlife in the area, and really paying attention to that stuff can help people enjoy Colorado.”

