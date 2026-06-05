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Colorado Capitol News Alliance
The Colorado Capitol News Alliance is a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, with support from news outlets throughout the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided in part by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

US Department of Education threatens Jeffco schools with funding cuts over gender identity policies

Colorado Capitol News Alliance | By Jenny Brundin
Published June 5, 2026 at 4:00 AM MDT
Jefferson County Schools; gender identity policies, which allows students to use locker rooms, bathrooms and overnight accommodation with the gender they identify with, have come under fire by the U.S. Department of Education.
Jenny Brundin
/
CPR News
Jefferson County Schools; gender identity policies, which allows students to use locker rooms, bathrooms and overnight accommodation with the gender they identify with, have come under fire by the U.S. Department of Education.

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

The U.S. Department of Education has issued a warning to Jefferson County Public Schools, saying the district is violating federal Title IX law.

The district has 10 days to comply or risk losing federal funding, according to a letter sent Wednesday by the Department’s Office for Civil Rights, according to a press release. Federal money makes up about 8% of Jeffco schools' budget, or roughly $98 million.

Federal officials said a March 2026 investigation found the district violated Title IX by allowing transgender students assigned male at birth to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, share overnight accommodations with female students, and to participate in girls’ sports, which allegedly cost some female students spots on teams.

The Office for Civil Rights said that Jeffco hasn’t signed a proposed resolution agreement to rescind policies and adopt new definitions for school activities. Assistant Secretary for Civil Rights Kimberly Richey said the district must restore Title IX protections, citing the current administration’s opposition to policies it labels as a “radical ideological agenda.”

The investigation originated in June 2025 complaints about school trip policies. Federal officials later expanded their findings to include athletics and access to facilities.

Jeffco Public Schools said it was “shocked and disappointed” by the federal department’s press release.

After issuing the release, Jeffco said that Office for Civil Rights then issued an impasse letter, ending efforts to work collaboratively with the district on conflicts between Colorado law and the federal government’s latest interpretation of Title IX.

The Office for Civil Rights letter responded to a June 2 letter from Jeffco urging the agency to correct what it called an erroneous claim that male students are competing on girls’ sports teams. The district said the Office for Civil Rights hasn’t clarified its findings.

Jeffco asked the Office for Civil Rights to direct its demands to the state, noting it can’t disregard the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act, which allows students to participate in sports consistent with their gender identity. It cited Colorado Supreme Court rulings affirming that state law prevails even if federal guidance conflicts.

Further, it said the department’s interpretation isn’t grounded in Title IX regulations or binding court rulings – and said at least one federal appeals court has found the administration’s executive order on gender identity doesn’t carry the force of law.

It said the district remains within a 90-day window for good faith negotiations and invited the Office for Civil Rights back to the negotiating table, “to address the very real issue now facing every single school in Colorado from Boulder to Pueblo and Lamar to Grand Junction.”

Jeffco said it remains committed to equitable educational opportunities for all students and to complying with applicable laws.

The Office for Civil Rights’ action is part of a broader, nationwide shift in how the Department of Education is approaching gender identity in schools. While it has launched dozens of similar investigations across the country, there is no evidence that a school district has yet lost federal funding.

Title IX is a federal law that prohibits sex-based discrimination in schools that receive federal funding.

A separate court case about transgender students’ access to school overnight trips remains ongoing.
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News Colorado Capitol News AllianceColorado PoliticsJefferson CountyJeffco schoolsJefferson County SchoolsU.S. Department of EducationTitle IX
Jenny Brundin
Jenny Brundin is the education reporter for Colorado Public Radio. She joined CPR in 2011. At CPR, Jenny has covered K-12, higher education and early childhood education. She led a year-long series in 2019 on why teenagers are experiencing high levels of anxiety and depression and received a fellowship from the Institute for Citizens and Scholars in 2020 for an in-depth series on expanding Colorado’s early childhood workforce.
See stories by Jenny Brundin