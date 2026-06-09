GEO Group sues Colorado to stop law requiring health and safety inspections of immigrant detention facilities

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

GEO Group, the corporation that operates immigrant detention facilities nationwide and in Colorado, filed a lawsuit against the state Monday to stop enforcement of a new law which requires regular health and safety inspections of immigrant detention facilities.

House bill 1276 was one of the only immigration-related bills Democrats passed and signed into law during the most recent legislative session. Other proposals failed to get enough Democratic support and Senate bill 5, which would have given people more authority to sue in state court over federal immigration enforcement violations, was vetoed by Gov. Jared Polis. The governor argued it was crafted too narrowly.

In GEO’s lawsuit against state health and safety inspections and potential civil fines, it said that the law exceeded the state’s authority.

“These provisions are preempted by federal law and impermissibly attempt to directly regulate and control federal immigration operations of the United States,” the lawsuit contends. “That violates the supremacy clause of the United States Constitution and also impairs GEO’s contracts with the U.S., in violation of the Constitution's contracts clause,” according to the lawsuit.

GEO seeks to halt enforcement of law

GEO is asking for declaratory and injunctive relief and or the court to stop the state from implementing and enforcing various provisions in the legislation.

The company has not yet responded to CPR’s request for comment.

Also named in the suit are two officials with the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment, Jill Hunsaker Ryan, its executive director and Jeff Lawrence, who directs its sustainability division. Kerry Weidenback, the executive director of the Adams County Health Department is also named in her official capacity.

Neither agency, nor Polis’ office, has yet responded to a request for comment. Polis signed HB 1276 into law on June 4.

Bill sponsors react

“This suit is of course intimidating and scary but the public has a right to know what happens in our state. Plenty of us in all of our jobs meet basic reporting or transparency requirements and it shouldn’t be worth a 600 page lawsuit if you were already following the law,” said Rep. Elizabeth Velasco, a Democrat from Glenwood Springs in a text message. Velasco was one of the bill’s main sponsors.

She said she heard of reports of people in detention experiencing a lack of adequate medical care, unsafe or inconsistent living conditions, and barriers to accessing basic necessities like health care and edible or nutritious food.

“Based on what we have heard about detention conditions in Colorado, it is only a matter of time until a tragedy like the record number of deaths in detention due to neglect, abuse, or delayed medical care happens here,” she said.

Another bill sponsor, Democratic Rep. Lorena Garcia echoed Velasco’s fears.

“Everyone should be alarmed that a private for profit company that makes its money by holding people captive in inhumane conditions is suing the state because of a law that requires humane conditions,” Garcia said Monday night.

Inspections and training

The law would authorize additional state health inspections of immigrant detention facilities. It would also require new training for police officers on Colorado laws related to complying with federal immigration enforcement.

Majority Democrats who hold a majority in the legislature passed the bill last month largely along party lines.

The legislation was amended at the governor’s request to take out a provision that would have made it illegal for state agencies to comply with immigration enforcement subpoenas, the Colorado Capitol News Alliance reported last month.

An immigrant rights group criticized the lawsuit.

“HB26-1276 was passed and signed into Colorado law to ensure that immigrants were treated with dignity while awaiting their immigration decisions,” the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition said in a statement. “For decades, we've heard horrific reports of dangerous, inhumane conditions inside the GEO detention facility in Aurora. A private, for-profit detention center. Colorado wants to ensure that this facility abides by basic safety standards: clean food and water, humane conditions, and adequate medical services.”

The statement noted that before implementation could even begin, GEO Group filed a lawsuit.

“That is an admission that GEO understands they are not meeting those standards. GEO would rather fight in court than fix the life-threatening conditions inside their own facilities,” the statement said.

Detention facilities

About a third of people in immigration detention in the country are in facilities run by GEO Group, according to reporting from NPR. About half its revenue comes from its contracts with U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement, the outlet reports, and the corporation also operates state prisons.

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser and Democratic gubernatorial candidate said in a written statement that there are disturbing reports about unhealthy living conditions at for-profit detention camps like the GEO facility in Aurora.

“Meeting basic health and safety requirements and being transparent about facility conditions are necessary for the humane treatment of immigrants who are going through civil immigration proceedings. We’re committed to defending state law and protecting the safety of immigrants,” Weiser said.