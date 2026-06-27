Jeffco Schools board gives district approval to file lawsuits as federal government investigates civil rights complaint

This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Jefferson County school board members voted Wednesday to authorize potential legal action to address an ongoing dispute with the federal government’s Office for Civil Rights over student participation on sports teams and field trips.

The vote came after legal advice in closed session, in response to a dispute over the OCR’s claim that the district is violating Title IX. The district said that claim is based on a factual misunderstanding and conflicts with Colorado law.

“This is a proactive step to ensure our legal team can protect the district if necessary,” the district said in a statement. The district’s legal counsel requested the authority ahead of anticipated federal enforcement action.

“Depending on what that notice says, the district may need to ask a federal judge to resolve a direct conflict between Colorado state law and current federal interpretations of Title IX,” the statement reads.

The federal government first issued a letter alleging that Jeffco was out of compliance with Title IX, followed by a second letter stating the two sides were at an impasse.

The board’s move gives the district the option of filing a lawsuit if the federal government issues a third letter that might threaten the district’s funding or place the district under high-risk status, according to Tim Heaphy, a Washington, D.C.-based attorney representing the district.

“If they take steps to enforce their allegation of a Title IX violation that in any way damages Jeffco, including potentially threatening their federal funds, we’re prepared to go to court,” said Heaphy.

Board vote

The vote was 4-1, with director Denine Echevarria voting no.

"I do not feel like all of my questions have been fully answered tonight," said Echevarria. "Given the financial risk and the uncertainty that remains, I’m not super confident in moving forward."

She cited concerns about the district’s finances, especially after it recently passed a deficit budget. Other board members said the vote was about protecting students.

“I’m incredibly grateful for the legal support and counsel that we received, and I also believe that any investment in our students is absolutely worth it,” said Erin Kenworthy.

Broader shift

The action against Jefferson County is part of a broader, nationwide shift in how the Department of Education is approaching gender identity in schools. The OCR is currently conducting dozens of similar Title IX investigations into school districts across the country.

“This issue is not unique to Jeffco,” the district said. “Our practices are strictly aligned with the Colorado Anti-Discrimination Act (CADA) and are identical to school districts and public postsecondary institutions across the state. What is unique to Jeffco is the U.S. Department of Education’s threat to withhold millions of dollars in crucial federal funding for some of our most vulnerable students if we do not agree to violate Colorado law.”

Office of Civil Rights dispute

Federal officials said a March 2026 investigation found the district violated Title IX by allowing transgender students assigned male at birth to use girls’ bathrooms and locker rooms, share overnight accommodations with female students, and participate in girls’ sports. Officials said those policies allegedly cost some female students spots on teams.

The federal Office for Civil Rights told Jeffco it believes the district is not in compliance with the administration’s interpretation of Title IX and issued an impasse letter ending efforts to work with the district. Jeffco said it had engaged in good-faith talks, provided data and answered questions, but that OCR’s conclusions were rooted in a misunderstanding of the district’s information.

In a community letter, Jeffco pushed back on one of the government’s central allegations. The district said OCR’s claim that more than 60 male students were competing on Jeffco girls' athletics teams was false. Jeffco said the rosters included male managers, trainers or mascots, not athletes.

Heaphy said the federal government got key details wrong in its review of student rosters.

“They just got the facts wrong,” he said. “Jeffco believes that no transgender kids are participating.”

Legal conflict

The district argues that the federal government’s current interpretation of Title IX conflicts with state law and is not grounded in binding court rulings. Colorado’s Anti-Discrimination Act requires schools to accommodate students consistent with their gender identity. The district said it cannot ignore state law and points to Colorado Supreme Court precedent saying entities in Colorado cannot simply set aside state law because of a conflicting federal interpretation.

Federal officials warned the district it could face funding consequences if it does not comply, according to the OCR letter. Jeffco said questions about Colorado’s legal framework should be directed to the state, not the district, because the district can’t override state law on its own.

Heaphy has represented other districts in Virginia that have faced similar Title IX disputes. The federal government threatened to withhold millions in federal funds from five school districts. They were placed under “high risk” status, meaning they had to spend federal money first and then seek reimbursement.

He said litigation was filed in Virginia to stop that high-risk designation and prevent the removal of federal funds, and that the case is still pending in federal court.

Courts around the country have reached differing conclusions on gender identity and Title IX. Some have found Title IX protections extend to gender identity in certain contexts, while others have ruled that recognizing gender identity can conflict with protections for cisgender girls.

Should the Jeffco matter go to court, Heaphy said one of the legal issues is that the district is being singled out despite Colorado law allowing students to use facilities consistent with gender identity.

“We believe that providing facilities access to students consistent with gender identity is consistent with Title IX and it’s certainly consistent with Colorado law,” he said.

What comes next

Jeffco said it remains open to talks with OCR and said it will continue following the law while providing equitable educational opportunities for all students.