Boulder County cools on alternating trail access pilot

Boulder County commissioners signaled they're unlikely to pursue a pilot that would alternate trail access among hikers, bikers and equestrians this season.

Two of the three commissioners favor education and trail management over restricting access, which was extremely unpopular in community polls.

Commissioners reviewed three staff proposals, including weekday hiker- and biker-only access at Heil Valley and Hall Ranch and rotating one-way trail designations on select trails.

Staff's preferred option dropped alternating use entirely in favor of rotating one-way trail designations at Wild Turkey and Ponderosa.

Mountain bikers strongly reject alternating use, saying it would disproportionately punish riders, who already have fewer trails and a shorter riding season.

To read the entire story, visit Axios Boulder.