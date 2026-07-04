Gulp! Estes Park's water is in good shape. Keeping it that way will require more than $100 million in upgrades

The Town of Estes Park's latest Drinking Water Quality Report offers reassuring news: the community's drinking water continues to meet all federal and state health standards, with no violations reported.

The bigger story is what comes next.

The town's 2026 Water Master Plan, adopted last week by Trustees at the June 23, 2026, Estes Park Town Board meeting, concludes that maintaining that level of service over the next two decades will require more than $100 million in improvements.

The investment aims to replace aging infrastructure, improve system reliability, increase resilience to natural disasters, and ensure Estes Park continues to deliver safe drinking water to residents, businesses, and millions of annual visitors.

The plan, the town's first comprehensive update since 2015, builds on the previous Water Master Plan while incorporating updated engineering assessments, population and water demand projections, changing regulatory requirements, and lessons learned from recent disasters, including wildfire.

It is not a warning that the water is unsafe. Instead, it is a long-range blueprint for maintaining a system that is working well today before age and changing conditions begin creating larger problems.

A system that works today, but is showing its age

According to the drinking water report issued last week, Estes Park's water system serves approximately 5,733 metered customers, along with several bulk water users outside the town limits. It includes two water treatment plants, nine treated-water storage tanks capable of storing more than 3.5 million gallons, multiple pump stations, and more than 100 miles of distribution pipelines.

(Read the Estes Valley Voice's 2025 article From Glacier to glass: How Estes Park delivers some of Colorado's cleanest drinking water.)

Overall, the system performs well.

Residents continue to receive safe drinking water, and the town has consistently invested in maintenance and upgrades. But engineers say much of the infrastructure is approaching the end of its intended service life.

The Master Plan identifies several vulnerabilities, including aging pipelines, limited treatment redundancy, seasonal raw water constraints, and growing challenges posed by new regulations and natural disasters.

The report's central message is straightforward: replacing infrastructure before it fails is less expensive and far less disruptive than responding to emergencies.

Why invest more than $100 million if the water is already safe?

The answer is reliability.

At the heart of the system are two treatment plants: Glacier Creek and Marys Lake. Together they supply drinking water throughout the community.

But the Master Plan concludes that neither facility can reliably operate year-round on its own because of raw water supply limitations, treatment process constraints, and the condition of aging equipment.

The Glacier Creek Water Treatment Plant is rated in fair-to-poor condition and is nearing the end of its useful life. Marys Lake is in much better condition but lacks enough capacity and redundancy to serve as the town's only treatment plant without major upgrades.

That means that if one plant must shut down for maintenance, repairs, or water supply limitations, the Town has limited flexibility.

To solve that problem, engineers recommend constructing a new year-round water treatment plant with built-in redundancy. The new facility would be designed to meet peak demand even if portions of the treatment process are temporarily out of service. It would also make better use of the town's existing water rights, incorporate advanced treatment technology that meets future regulatory requirements, and relocate to reduce the risks posed by natural disasters.

Under the proposal, Glacier Creek would eventually be decommissioned while Marys Lake would continue operating until the end of its service life.

What "aging infrastructure" means underground

While treatment plants receive the most attention, much of the system's long-term risk lies beneath town streets.

Engineers identified extensive sections of cast-iron and galvanized steel water mains that have exceeded their expected service life.

The concern isn't that the entire system is about to fail. It's that older pipes become increasingly unpredictable, with breaks occurring without warning and often requiring emergency repairs.

Rather than reacting to failures, the Master Plan recommends establishing a permanent, long-term pipe replacement program.

The report also recommends increasing "system looping," creating additional connections that allow water to flow through multiple routes. That improves reliability during repairs, reduces stagnant water, and improves overall water quality.

Storage tanks, pump stations, and portions of the distribution system also require rehabilitation or replacement over the coming decades.

Fire, wildfire, and resilience

Resilience is one of the plan's central themes.

Recent disasters, including the East Troublesome Fire, influenced how engineers evaluated future risks. The focus extends beyond routine operations to ensuring the water system can continue functioning during wildfires, extended power outages, drought, or other emergencies.

The proposed treatment plant would be designed and located with those risks in mind, while distribution system improvements would strengthen the town's ability to maintain service during emergencies.

The report also identifies areas where water pressure and fire-flow capacity can be improved, strengthening firefighting capabilities in parts of the community.

In a mountain town where wildfire remains an ever-present concern, water infrastructure serves both public health and emergency response.

A system shaped by tourism

Unlike many communities, Estes Park's water demand is driven as much by visitors as by permanent residents.

Seasonal tourism, second homes, hotels, restaurants, and a large daytime workforce create significant swings in demand throughout the year.

Even so, engineers project only moderate long-term growth through 2045. Peak daily water demand is expected to range between roughly 4 million and 4.3 million gallons per day.

The town has sufficient water rights to meet those future demands. The challenge is not water supply; it's maintaining infrastructure capable of treating, storing, and delivering that water reliably under a wide range of operating conditions.

Investing before failure

A recurring theme throughout the Master Plan is that proactive investment reduces long-term costs.

Replacing aging pipelines, upgrading pump stations, rehabilitating storage tanks, and constructing a new treatment plant will require substantial capital investment, but waiting until equipment fails often results in more expensive emergency repairs, service interruptions, and greater long-term costs.

The plan recommends integrating those projects into the town's long-range capital improvement program and water rate planning so improvements can be phased in over time.

Overall, the roadmap supports the town's Strategic Plan goal of ensuring at least one water treatment plant can operate reliably year-round while reducing water loss and improving overall system resilience.

What residents will and won't notice

For most residents, nothing changes immediately. The water remains safe to drink, and service continues much as it has for years.

Most of the recommendations outlined in the Master Plan will unfold gradually through future engineering, budgeting, funding, and construction decisions over the next two decades.

Town officials will ultimately determine when projects move forward, how they are financed, and whether future water rate adjustments are needed.

The report's message is ultimately reassuring rather than alarming.

Estes Park's drinking water system is performing well today. But the infrastructure behind it is aging, and maintaining that reliability for the next generation will require significant investment before problems become visible at the tap.

In a system where success is measured by how often residents never have to think about it, the goal is simple: keep the water flowing safely and reliably for decades to come.

What is hard to swallow isn't the water but the price tag.

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