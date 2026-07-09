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Xcel rate hike may leave more people struggling to pay bills, even as the utility offers more aid to customers

KUNC | By Mark Jaffe, The Colorado Sun
Published July 9, 2026 at 9:24 AM MDT
An electric utility worker assembles wires at a residential home.
Dana Coffield
/
The Colorado Sun
An Xcel Energy contractor installs a smart meter at a home in Lafayette, Colorado, on Sept. 11, 2023. The utility is in the process of switching out meters for customers so it is able to bill them more for using electricity during peak demand periods.

Xcel Energy wants to raise a record $225 in million new revenues, in part by adding $6.15 a month to the average household electricity bill, an increase consumer advocates say more customers would struggle to pay.

The warning signs, they say, are already there.

“There is a trend of increasing disconnections for all customers,” according to a staff report to the Colorado Public Utilities Commission.

Disconnections of residential customers for nonpayment rose 705% between 2023 and 2025 — to 78,337 from 9,731 — with nearly a third being disconnected multiple times.

One reason for the increased shutoffs, the PUC staff said, is that smart meters make it easier, since households can be disconnected remotely. In the pending rate case customers would pay $72 million for the installation of those meters.

To read the entire article, visit The Colorado Sun.

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News The Colorado SunXcel EnergyClean Energypublic utlities commissionElectricitymunicipal utility
Mark Jaffe, The Colorado Sun
See stories by Mark Jaffe, The Colorado Sun