FCC Applications

On July 2, 2026, Community Radio for Northern Colorado, licensee of K201IL, Breckenridge, Colorado, K202EK, Yuma, Colorado, K205FZ, Steamboat Springs, Colorado, K210AY, Buena Vista, Etc., Colorado, K212FN, Lone Star, Colorado, K219DX, Leadville, Colorado, K219LF, Idaho Springs, Colorado, K220JN, Granby, Colorado, K244ED, Hurley, Colorado, K259AC, Gypsum, Etc., Colorado, and K274BW, Berthoud, Colorado, filed an application with the Federal Communications Commission for assignment of the stations’ licenses. Members of the public wishing to view this application or obtain information about how to file comments and petitions on the application can visit here.