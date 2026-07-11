Disaster relief groups like the Red Cross are providing aid to thousands fleeing 3 major wildfires in Colorado

As major wildfires burn across Colorado, forcing thousands to evacuate their homes, volunteers are stepping in to help feed, shelter and support those fleeing fires.

Dozens of recreational vehicles have filled Darren Patterson Christian Academy's parking lot in Buena Vista this week, as evacuees from the Willow Fire near Leadville camp out at the shelter there. American Red Cross public affairs manager John Seward said the nonprofit served 125 dinners at the school on Monday night and has distributed N95 masks to those returning home near the wildfire, as the evacuation status for some neighborhoods has flip-flopped in recent days.

"Things are constantly evolving, constantly changing and we are here to support our communities and continue to offer resources when we can," Seward said. "We live in that place of the unknown. We're supporting folks through the unknown and living in the unknown with them."

The Willow Fire -- which had burned about 4,360 acres over about 10 days as of Wednesday morning and was 10% contained -- is one of three major wildfires in Colorado that the Red Cross has set up shelters for.

In Ridgway, the Red Cross has a shelter for the Gold Mountain Fire, which had burned 31,470 acres near Ouray since sparking on June 27 and was 8% contained as of Wednesday. Seward said the shelter has served up to 11 people some nights this week as the need has fluctuated. He said the Red Cross has also deployed a disaster health service team to help those in the area with the smoky conditions.

For the Aspen Acres Fire -- the biggest fire burning in Colorado -- the Red Cross has had 648 people visit its disaster assistance center in Pueblo, with about 50 people staying between the two shelters in Pueblo and Florence, Seward said.

Since igniting about nine days ago, the Aspen Acres Fire had burned more than 96,000 acres in Custer, Pueblo, Fremont and Huerfano counties as of Thursday, making it the seventh largest in Colorado's history. The wildfire forced entire towns to evacuate and has damaged or destroyed more than 260 structures, according to officials.

The Red Cross also briefly opened a shelter in Edwards this week for those affected by the Willow Fire, but closed the shelter after nobody showed up for two days. Seward said the shelter can be reopened if there is a need. An Eagle County resident himself, he said that there has been an "outpouring of generosity and support" from the community.

While the Red Cross is well-stocked and does not need any donations of supplies, Seward said the nonprofit could always use more volunteers to help cook meals, support shelter operations and manage logistics. He said financial donations can also help support the group's humanitarian work.

"We have all the stuff we need as we prepare for these events and create very strategic stockpiles," Seward said. "What we need now is the humans to help deliver that mission."

How Coloradans can help with the wildfires

One of the most effective ways to support Colorado communities impacted by wildfires is by donating to verified local relief organizations, according to the Colorado Tourism Office. Donations can help provide meals, emergency supplies, shelter, medical support and other resources to community members and first responders.

Some local businesses, many of which experienced a tough winter due to the historically low snowpack, are also making pleas for support as wildfires are now reducing summer tourism traffic. The Ouray Meat & Cheese Market, for example, said in a Facebook post Wednesday that the wildfires have cut their typical business by 70% this summer, affecting what staff they'll be able to hire in the winter.

"I have the best employees around and I hate to cut (their) hours but they realize the strain this is having on all of us," the business owner wrote. "Please support local businesses which in turn supports everyone."

Colorado Department of Fire Prevention and Control communications specialist Tracy LeClair said wildland firefighters appreciate the thanks they've received from local communities, including mailed notes, banners hung around town and encouragement posted on the official incident Facebook pages.

After three firefighters died late last month while battling the Snyder Fire on the Colorado-Utah border, LeClair also suggested that people could donate to the Wildland Firefighter Foundation, which provides support to the families of wildland firefighters who are injured or killed in the line of duty.

But the most important thing Colorado residents can do to help firefighters is to remain vigilant about fire safety and prepare their properties for the possibility of a wildfire by creating defensible space, she said.

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