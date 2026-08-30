1 dead after truck hits pedestrians during Tour de Fat in Fort Collins

Fort Collins police are investigating a deadly crash that occurred during the annual Tour de Fat on Saturday.

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According to a press release , a truck drove onto the sidewalk in the 100 block of West Mountain Ave. around 11:44 a.m. The vehicle hit multiple people before colliding with a tree. Police say the area was busier than usual because of the large event.

One person died in the crash, while six others, including the driver, were taken to the hospital with various injuries. Police have not yet released the identity of the person who died.

The FCPS Collision Reconstruction Scene Handling (CRASH) team is investigating. So far, investigators say the truck was reversing from a parking spot on Mountain Avenue when it struck another vehicle before driving onto the sidewalk.

Investigators do not believe the driver targeted the pedestrians, but they are continuing to investigate the exact cause of the crash and whether impairment played a role.

“This was a tragic day for many in our community. We recognize the impact that this incident will have on those involved, the witnesses, and the responders. Our team of Victim Advocates are supporting those involved in what happened today. I’m appreciative of the quick response of our officers, the assistance of our emergency partners, and the community members who helped during this incident,” said Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda in a press release