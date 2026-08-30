Chronic absenteeism fell in Colorado last year but still higher than before the pandemic

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The share of Colorado students who were chronically absent last school year declined from the year before, although the percentage remained above pre-pandemic levels, according to data released Thursday by the Colorado Department of Education.

A student is chronically absent if they miss 10% or more of their school days. The more school days students miss, the more likely they are to fall behind academically. Chronic absenteeism has been an acute concern nationwide since the pandemic.

More than a quarter of Colorado students -- 27.5% -- were chronically absent in 2025-26, state data shows. That's down from 28.4% in 2024-25 and about the same as in 2023-24.

Before the pandemic, in 2019-20, the chronic absenteeism rate was 22.6%. The Colorado Department of Education's goal is to cut chronic absenteeism to 15% by 2027-28.

The department launched a campaign in 2024 aimed at boosting attendance called "Every School Day Matters!" State officials hoped 80% of Colorado school districts would participate, but the campaign webpage says less than a third have.

More than 230,000 Colorado students missed 10% or more of their school days in 2025-26. Big gaps remain in terms of which groups of students were more likely to be chronically absent.

High school seniors had the highest rate of any grade. Students with disabilities, English language learners, and students from low-income families had higher than average rates.

There were also major differences by student race. About 33% of Black students and 37% of Latino students were chronically absent last year, compared with 20% of white students. All three rates were lower than the year before, with the rate for Black students dropping the most.

The rate for Hawaiian and Pacific Islander students ticked up from 51.1% to 52.1%. That group of students is small, with just about 3,200 students statewide.

The chronic absenteeism rate went down in 109 of Colorado's 182 school districts and boards of cooperative education services, or BOCES, and stayed the same or increased in the others. The rate in the state's largest district, Denver Public Schools, fell from 38.1% to 36.6%. The rate in Jeffco Public Schools, the state's second-largest district, dropped slightly from 26.6% to 26.2%.

The rate in the tiny Sheridan School District south of Denver skyrocketed from 34.6% to 66.2%, likely because student attendance plummeted during a teachers strike this past spring. The Sheridan teachers union went on strike for more than three weeks in April.

The statewide attendance rate for 2025-26 held steady at 91.5%.

Melanie Asmar is the bureau chief for Chalkbeat Colorado. Contact Melanie at masmar@chalkbeat.org.

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