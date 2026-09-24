Local schools big and small impacted by declining enrollment

CU Boulder's enrollment fell this fall for the first time since the start of the pandemic, driven by a steep drop in international graduate students. International students are an important source of tuition revenue and research talent, making their decline a financial and academic challenge for universities nationwide.

Also, Boulder Valley School District is consolidating by closing four elementary schools. The decision is in response to declining enrollment while trying to preserve its preferred model of at least three classes per grade.

Marty Lenz spoke with Mitchell Byars, who covered both stories.

