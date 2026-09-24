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Local schools big and small impacted by declining enrollment

KUNC | By Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder,
Marty Lenz
Published September 24, 2026 at 6:25 AM MDT
The campus of the University of Colorado Boulder, with tall buildings and red-tiled roofs.
Cheney Orr
/
The Colorado Sun
A drone view of the campus of the University of Colorado Boulder, Tuesday, July 14, 2026, in Boulder.

CU Boulder's enrollment fell this fall for the first time since the start of the pandemic, driven by a steep drop in international graduate students. International students are an important source of tuition revenue and research talent, making their decline a financial and academic challenge for universities nationwide.

Also, Boulder Valley School District is consolidating by closing four elementary schools. The decision is in response to declining enrollment while trying to preserve its preferred model of at least three classes per grade.

Marty Lenz spoke with Mitchell Byars, who covered both stories.
Tags
News School FundingCU BoulderUniversity of Colorado (CU)K-12 Education
Mitchell Byars, Axios Boulder
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Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
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