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Marty Lenz

Backup Host and Reporter

Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience as a host, anchor, reporter, and presenter for legendary broadcast/media brands and outlets. A Colorado native, Marty has worked in Denver for nearly two decades, and previously worked in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Minneapolis/St. Paul.