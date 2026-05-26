Marty LenzBackup Host and Reporter
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience as a host, anchor, reporter, and presenter for legendary broadcast/media brands and outlets. A Colorado native, Marty has worked in Denver for nearly two decades, and previously worked in San Francisco, Sacramento, and Minneapolis/St. Paul.
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If ‘energy independent’, why do the events in the Middle East, specifically Iran now, and with the ‘Strait of Hormuz’ matter, or seem to be impacting and influencing gas prices locally?