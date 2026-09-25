Surveys: Over 60% oppose data centers in their communities

A Pew Research survey conducted July through August 2026 found 60% of Americans would be "not too" or "not at all comfortable" with a new data center operating in their area. Similarly, an Annenberg Public Policy Center survey reported 61% opposition, and a Gallup poll placed local opposition as high as 71%.

Many of these data centers receive significant tax breaks and promise jobs, but how many of these jobs are permanent?

Marty Lenz asked Sudeep Pasricha, a Professor of Electrical and Computer Engineering at Colorado State University, with expertise in deep machine learning, AI, and data centers, about community concerns with data centers and the broader question and concerns regarding artificial intelligence.