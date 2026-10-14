Denver woman sues police, Flock Safety after being falsely accused of stealing package from porch

ADenver woman is suing police, Flock Safety and two Colorado towns after a sergeant falsely accused her of stealing a $25 package citing Flock surveillance footage as evidence.

Chrisanna Elser was cited with theft in September 2025 after Columbine Valley police Sgt. Jamie Milliman told her the town of Bow Mar’s surveillance cameras captured her forest green Rivian driving through town the same day a package disappeared from a thief.

“You know we have cameras in that town. You can’t get a breath of fresh air in or out of that place without us knowing,” Milliman said to Elser, according to Ring doorbell footage of the Sept. 27, 2025, encounter viewed by The Colorado Sun.

Elser told the sergeant she had no idea what he was talking about and asked several times to watch the video that Milliman insisted proved her guilt, but he refused to show her.

When Elser offered to show her own evidence to prove her innocence, including footage from her Rivian’s onboard cameras, Milliman said she could bring it to court.

Now, she is suing the officers and Flock Safety in U.S. District Court in Denver, alleging that the warrantless tracking violated her constitutional rights and that Flock’s surveillance system unlawfully documents Coloradans’ movements.

The federal complaint, which seeks class-action status, names Milliman, Columbine Valley Police Chief Bret Cottrell, the towns of Bow Mar and Columbine Valley and Flock Safety.

Read the full article on the Colorado Sun's website.