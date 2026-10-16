Driver charged in fatal crash following Fort Collins’ Tour de Fat

The driver involved in a fatal crash in Old Town Fort Collins shortly after this year’s Tour de Fat is now facing multiple charges.

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Fort Collins Police Services announced the charges on Friday from the Larimer County District Attorney’s Office.

The crash happened on West Mountain Avenue on August 29 . Investigators said the driver of a Chevrolet pickup truck, now identified as 88-year-old Van Lemaster of Cheyenne, Wyoming, drove onto the sidewalk, killing one person and injuring multiple others. The truck stopped after hitting a tree.

Lemaster is now facing:

Class 4 felony – Vehicular homicide (1 count)

Class 5 felony – Vehicular assault (4 counts)

Class 2 misdemeanor – Reckless endangerment (2 counts)

He was booked into the Larimer County Jail on Friday.

"This was an incredibly tragic crash that affected many in our community. Our entire agency will continue to be there for all who were impacted and support them as this case progresses through the criminal justice system,” Fort Collins Police Chief Jeff Swoboda stated in a press release. “I’m grateful for the diligence, professionalism, and thoroughness that our agency displayed while both responding to this incident and the subsequent investigation."

Investigators said they ruled out impairment as a factor, but did not release additional details about what led to the charges.