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More than 1,000 people gather in Fort Collins for ‘No Kings’ rally ahead of midterm elections

KUNC | By Erin O'Toole
Published October 19, 2026 at 12:23 PM MDT
A woman wears a sign as other protesters gather behind her.
Erin O'Toole
/
KUNC
Protesters gathered on Saturday in Fort Collins to urge the community to vote in the upcoming elections.

Hundreds of people on Saturday gathered in downtown Fort Collins for a "No Kings" rally and march, aimed at promoting early voting ahead of November's midterm elections. The focus was on one overarching message: that your vote is your superpower.

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That message resonated with 30-year-old Jasmine Bronstein, a Fort Collins resident and mother, who said she found the mood 'invigorating.' She and her 5-year-old son carried a sign that read 'Today we march. In November we vote.'

"I can't stand to see what's going on with America right now; it absolutely breaks me," she said. "I want to vote for (my kids') future."

Fort Collins resident Launie Parry was dressed in an inflatable superhero suit. She encouraged people to bang a red, white and blue gong if they promised to vote early.

Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
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Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
2 of 10  — IMG_3250.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
3 of 10  — IMG_3299.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
4 of 10  — IMG_3286.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
5 of 10  — IMG_3305.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
6 of 10  — IMG_3274.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
7 of 10  — IMG_3271.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
8 of 10  — IMG_3267.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
9 of 10  — IMG_3306.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
10 of 10  — IMG_3280.jpg
Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month.
Erin O'Toole / KUNC

"We're trying to have the highest turnout of early voting in Larimer County. That's the goal," said Parry.

Organizers estimated around 1,500 people turned out to Saturday's event at Civic Center Park. The event was one of several across Colorado, and one of thousands across the country.
Tags
News ProtestsNo Kings ProtestsFort Collins2026 Election
Erin O'Toole
As the host of KUNC’s news program and podcast In The NoCo, I work closely with our producers and reporters to bring context and diverse perspectives to the important issues of the day. Northern Colorado is such a diverse and growing region, brimming with history, culture, music, education, civic engagement, and amazing outdoor recreation. I love finding the stories and voices that reflect what makes NoCo such an extraordinary place to live.
See stories by Erin O'Toole