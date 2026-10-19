More than 1,000 people gather in Fort Collins for ‘No Kings’ rally ahead of midterm elections

Hundreds of people on Saturday gathered in downtown Fort Collins for a "No Kings" rally and march, aimed at promoting early voting ahead of November's midterm elections. The focus was on one overarching message: that your vote is your superpower.

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That message resonated with 30-year-old Jasmine Bronstein, a Fort Collins resident and mother, who said she found the mood 'invigorating.' She and her 5-year-old son carried a sign that read 'Today we march. In November we vote.'

"I can't stand to see what's going on with America right now; it absolutely breaks me," she said. "I want to vote for (my kids') future."

Fort Collins resident Launie Parry was dressed in an inflatable superhero suit. She encouraged people to bang a red, white and blue gong if they promised to vote early.

1 of 10 — IMG_3262.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 2 of 10 — IMG_3250.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 3 of 10 — IMG_3299.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 4 of 10 — IMG_3286.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 5 of 10 — IMG_3305.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 6 of 10 — IMG_3274.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 7 of 10 — IMG_3271.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 8 of 10 — IMG_3267.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 9 of 10 — IMG_3306.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC 10 of 10 — IMG_3280.jpg Organizers estimated about 1,500 protesters at a gathering this Saturday in Fort Collins. They want to urge the community to vote next month. Erin O'Toole / KUNC

"We're trying to have the highest turnout of early voting in Larimer County. That's the goal," said Parry.

Organizers estimated around 1,500 people turned out to Saturday's event at Civic Center Park. The event was one of several across Colorado, and one of thousands across the country.

