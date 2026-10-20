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Fort Collins giving up Halligan water expansion, joining troubled NISP and Glade project

KUNC | By Michael Booth,
Marty Lenz
Published October 20, 2026 at 9:26 AM MDT
A bird's-eye view overlooks rolling green hills. A network of residential road snakes its way across the foothillls of a mountain range.
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Overhead look at what will be Glade Reservoir, a vital part of the NISP project

Fort Collins is abandoning its effort to expand Halligan Reservoir to store historic water rights and instead will sign onto Northern Water’s troubled Glade project, after concluding the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers would not approve a bigger Halligan dam.

City officials would not comment in detail before preview materials for the Oct. 20 City Council and water board meetings are released Thursday, but sounded the death knell for Halligan in a response to Colorado Sun questions.

The online notice of the Fort Collins City Council and Water Utility Enterprise Board regular meetings includes an item to consider “Resolution/Ordinance-1st Reading – Water Storage Agreements, Re-appropriation of Project Funds, and Withdrawal of Permit Application.”

Asked if the alternative is joining Northern Water for the Northern Integrated Supply Project, city spokesperson Honora Thompson said, “Staff will recommend to City Council that the city participate in NISP’s Glade Reservoir component to store its own water rights for its own use. NISP would provide permit certainty and significant cost savings, resulting in smaller rate increases for utilities water customers. This is what will be proposed and Council will formally weigh in on Oct. 20.”

Marty Lenz spoke with Michael Booth of the Colorado Sun with more details.

Read the full article on the Colorado Sun's website.
Tags
News WaterFort CollinsNorthern Integrated Supply Project (NISP)Reservoirs
Michael Booth
Michael Booth is The Sun’s environment writer, and co-author of The Sun’s weekly climate and health newsletter The Temperature. He and John Ingold host the weekly SunUp podcast on The Temperature topics every Thursday.
See stories by Michael Booth
Marty Lenz
Marty Lenz is a multi-award-winning media, broadcasting, and digital professional with over 30 years of experience.
See stories by Marty Lenz