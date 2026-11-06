1 officer killed and 3 wounded in a firefight with a suspect in Lakewood

A suburban Denver officer was killed and three others were wounded during a firefight on a transit bus that ended with police fatally shooting the gunman, law enforcement authorities said Friday. A bystander also was injured.

The Lakewood officers had responded to a call Thursday evening about a suspicious person attempting to get on a public bus, police spokesperson John Romero said during a news conference. The person may have been involved in a hit-and-run earlier that day, he said.

The man began shooting when officers boarded the Regional Transportation District bus and they fired back, killing the man, authorities said in an update on social media.

The three surviving officers were in stable condition at local hospitals, police said. The bystander's condition wasn't known, and it wasn't clear how they were injured. The names of those involved have not been released.

"Words cannot express the profound sorrow our department and community feel tonight over the loss of our fallen hero, who made the ultimate sacrifice in service to Lakewood," the police department posted on social media. "Our hearts are heavy, and we stand shoulder-to-shoulder with their loved ones, lifting them up in unwavering support, love, and prayer during this unimaginable time."

Police said they planned to give another update on Friday.

The shootout happened at a busy intersection about 5 miles (8 kilometers) west of downtown Denver.

A witness, Teddy O'Brien, told NBC affiliate KUSA-TV that he and several other drivers were stopped next to the bus at a red light when the shooting happened. He said several police cruisers surrounded the bus before officers rushed to it with guns and flashlights drawn.

"They hopped on and then shots instantly started ringing from there," he said. "I instantly just saw shots firing and I ducked down, because you know I'm freaking out at that point."

O'Brien said he saw only one or two people on the bus besides the driver. He said he heard about 30 or 40 gunshots and saw smoke and flashes of light coming from both the front and back of the bus.

At a hospital after the shooting, dozens of area police officers gathered outside and a bagpiper played "Amazing Grace" in tribute to the officer who was killed. A long procession of police vehicles then left the hospital.

Condolences to the officers and their families poured in on social media.

Gov. Jared Polis and others said they were heartbroken.

"Law enforcement put their lives on the line for our safety everyday," Polis said in a statement. "Thank you to law enforcement who run into danger to keep us safe and to protect our communities."

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston said police from his city were assisting Lakewood officials.

The Regional Transportation District said it is deeply concerned by the shooting and is fully cooperating with police as they conduct their investigation.

Colorado State Patrol said in a statement that their hearts are broken over the death of the officer.

"To the three additional Lakewood Agents who were injured in tonight's shooting, we are sending our deepest prayers, strength and best wishes for a full recovery," the statement said.

