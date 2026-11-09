Colorado AG solicits public feedback on hospital combo

Colorado Attorney General Phil Weiser’s office began accepting public comment this week on a proposed joint venture between AdventHealth and Intermountain Health, a deal that would merge hospital services along the Front Range.

AdventHealth, operator of five hospitals in the Denver metropolitan area, including Avista in Louisville, and Intermountain Health, which has three hospitals in the metro including Good Samaritan in Lafayette and Platte Valley in Brighton, signed a letter of intent this summer for combination that the healthcare systems say will improve access for patients, serve a growing population and provide care for future generations.

The agreement includes the two chains’ affiliated offsite emergency and urgent-care centers and dozens of medical practices.

Under the transaction, which is expected to close in early 2027 and remains subject to regulatory approvals, AdventHealth will manage and lead daily operations.

Financial terms of the deal, which only applies to the systems’ hospitals and operations in the Denver metro area, were not disclosed.

“Our department’s duty is to carefully evaluate the proposed transaction and ensure that it is carried out legally and in a way that preserves the parties’ commitment to the health and wellness of the community,” Weiser said in a prepared statement. “This is an opportunity for citizens to have their voices heard in this process and for our department to make a more informed decision.”

Comments can be submitted to Advent-Intermountain@coag.gov until Nov. 20.

AdventHealth, headquartered in Altamonte Springs, Florida, has more than 100,000 employees and more than 2,000 care sites across the nation, while Intermountain Health, based in Salt Lake City, has 34 hospitals, about 400 clinics and about 4,600 physicians and other care providers spread across six states.

Intermountain Health, which was formed when Intermountain Healthcare and SCL Health merged in March 2022, announced in May that it would close facilities in several states, including its occupational health clinic in Broomfield.

AdventHealth plans a new Avista hospital in Louisville’s Redtail Ridge district to replace the existing Avista hospital at 100 Health Park Drive.

AdventHealth also plans to build a hospital near the southwest corner of Interstate 25 and Colorado Highway 7 in Broomfield, across the street from another new hospital planned by UCHealth.

