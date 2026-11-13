Get an early start on the holidays with events this weekend in Northern Colorado
We’re halfway through November, and the countdown to Thanksgiving and the Holidays is on.
Here are some tips on how to spend your weekend:
- Holiday craft markets are popping up all over Northern Colorado. Including these three in Fort Collins on Saturday:
- If you enjoy buying local, the season is winding down in Boulder with only two more weekends left for Saturday’s Boulder County Farmers Market.
- An annual Friendsgiving Potluck in Loveland hosted by local businesses is Sunday at 4 p.m.
- The Berthoud Step Challenge kicks off this weekend. You can still sign up.
- Weekend two of the Steamboat Mountain Film Festival is this Saturday and Sunday.
- Music fans can enjoy a range of music this weekend from rocker Kurt Vile BanjoFest. Check out all the events on the Colorado Sound’s website.