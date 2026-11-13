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Get an early start on the holidays with events this weekend in Northern Colorado

KUNC | By Alex Murphy
Published November 13, 2026 at 5:55 AM MST
A snowy trail between leafless trees looks towards a snow dusted mountain.
Alex Murphy
/
KUNC
View from the Big South Trail in Bellvue, Colo. in Nov. 2022.

We’re halfway through November, and the countdown to Thanksgiving and the Holidays is on.

Here are some tips on how to spend your weekend:
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News EventHoliday Shoppingholiday tips
Alex Murphy
Alex Murphy is the digital producer for KUNC. He focuses on creative ways to tell stories that matter to people living across Colorado. In the past, he’s worked for NBC and CBS affiliates, and written for numerous outdoor publications including GearJunkie, Outside, Trail Runner, The Trek and more.
See stories by Alex Murphy