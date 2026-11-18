Tilson plans to install approximately 88 small cell facilities throughout the city through 2028, according to a planning document obtained by Boulder Reporting Lab. The towers are intended to improve wireless coverage and capacity. But as the infrastructure expands into neighborhoods, homeowners are raising questions about where the facilities can be built, how much say residents have and what authority the city has to regulate them.

In September, a North Boulder couple sued the city, Tilson and engineering firm Kimley-Horn to stop construction of a cell tower about 40 feet from their front door. They allege that Boulder approved the tower without following its own design standards or notifying them. A judge has temporarily halted construction.

City officials say federal and state laws sharply limit their authority to regulate the facilities or require public notification.

Marty Lenz spoke with Boulder Reporting Lab's Por Jaijongkit, who covered this story.

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