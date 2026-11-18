Thanksgiving is rapidly approaching, and there’s no shortage of chances to show your gratitude through volunteering and fundraisers to help neighbors in need.

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Anyone looking to receive food assistance can find out more about what’s available at https://www.211colorado.org/holiday/ .

Here’s a rundown of volunteer and donation opportunities around this year's Turkey Day:

Thursday, Nov. 19, 2026:

Tour De Turkey

Locations: Multiple

Time: 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday

Website: https://foodbanklarimer.org/tdt/

Notes: This annual food drive works with area school districts to distribute frozen turkeys to families in need. Donations can be dropped off at any of the food bank’s three locations during regular business hours until the Nov. 19 deadline. You can also deliver a bird to the Drake Center in Fort Collins or Orchards Shopping Center in Loveland on Nov. 19.

Saturday, Nov. 21

Parker Task Force Thanksgiving baskets

Location: 19105 Longs Way, Parker

Time: 9 a.m. - 12 p.m.

Website: https://parkertaskforce.org/baskets-for-thanksgiving/

Notes: Parker Task Force for Human Services is soliciting food donations for Thanksgiving dinner baskets. Requested items include turkey, vegetables, bread, desserts and disposable plates/utensils/napkins.

Thursday, Nov. 26, 2026 (Thanksgiving Day)

Turkey Trot and ThanksLIVING

Location: 3470 Co. Rd. 7, Erie

Time: 8:15 a.m.

Website: https://luvinarms.org/news/2026-turkey-trot-thanksliving/

Notes: Luvin Arms Animal Sanctuary will host a 5K and fun walk/run, followed by an introduction to the sanctuary’s rescued turkeys. Visitors will get to watch the birds enjoy a Thanksgiving feast of fruit, vegetables and favorite treats.

Loveland Turkey Trot

Location: 2000 Boise Ave., Loveland

Time: 8:30 a.m.

Website: https://lovelandturkeytrot.com/

Notes: If you can’t make it to the race course in person, you can register to participate virtually. Leashed, vaccinated, well-behaved dogs are welcome. Proceeds will support BridgeWell Foundation of Northern Colorado .

Fort Collins Thanksgiving Day Run

Location: Intersection of W. Mountain Ave. and S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Time: 8:45 a.m.

Website: https://fctdayrun.com/

Notes: The 33rd iteration of this event starts with a free kids’ run. Anyone hitting the four-mile course must register in advance. Proceeds will support Ramstrength .

Friday, Nov. 27, 2026 (Black Friday)

Tardy Turkey Trot

Location: 1770 Big Thompson Ave, Estes Park

Time: 10 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Website: https://runsignup.com/Race/CO/EstesPark/TardyTurkeyTrot

Notes: This new, family- and stroller-friendly 3.6 mile run/walk is a fundraiser for the Estes Chamber of Commerce's Economic & Workforce Development Council. Participants will receive a Tardy Turkey Trot beanie and a post-race breakfast burrito.

Through November and beyond

Adopt-A-Family

Location: 5701 McWhinney Blvd., Loveland

Time: Various scheduled shifts

Website: https://serve68.org/

Notes: Serve 6.8 is recruiting volunteers and soliciting donations for this holiday season’s Adopt-A-Family programs. Volunteers collect, pack, prepare and deliver food donations. Volunteers also coordinate Giving Tree efforts - a donor can take an ornament and help fulfill a family’s wish.

Food Bank of the Rockies holiday meals

Locations: The Aurora distribution center and mobile pantries across the region

Time: Various scheduled shifts

Website: https://www.foodbankrockies.org/blog/thanksgiving-donations-food-drives-volunteering/

Notes: Volunteers sort, pack and distribute meals throughout the holiday season. You can also host a virtual food drive to solicit financial donations to the food bank.

