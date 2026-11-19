Novembers are especially difficult for Jeff and Sabrina Aston since they lost their son, Daniel, in 2022. Daniel Aston was a bartender at Club Q, an LGBTQ+ bar in Colorado Springs. He was one of the five people killed during the Club Q shooting on Nov. 19 and 20, 2022, which left 19 more people injured.

“Doesn’t get easier,” Jeff Aston, 73, said.

But this year, four years after her son died, Sabrina Aston said she is feeling the grief in full force as the initial shock she felt after losing her son wears off.

Daniel was 28 when he died. The Astons said that throughout his life, people naturally gravitated toward him. He loved reading books and poetry, and he wrote poems often.

Jeff and Sabrina keep a photo of Daniel in their living room. They always replenish fresh flowers to sit beside the frame.

The Club Q shooting was one of 13 mass shootings in 2022 in Colorado, according to data from the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. Since 2014, nearly 90 mass shootings have taken place in Colorado, peaking between 2020 to 2024. The data shows overall mass shootings have decreased in the past few years.

In 2024, Anderson Lee Aldrich pleaded guilty to 50 federal hate crimes for the shooting but avoided the death penalty.

After the Pulse Night Club shooting in Orlando in 2016 — the second deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history — Ed Sanders, 67, had imagined what he would do if he found himself in a similar situation.

“I imagined that I would play dead –– be quiet and play dead. And that's pretty much what I did,” Sanders said about his experience being shot and injured during the Club Q shooting.

Sanders moved to Colorado Springs in 1991. The following year, Colorado voters approved state constitutional Amendment 2, which legally allowed for discrimination against the LGBTQ+ community.

“And so I was here to help this small community fight that,” Sanders said.

Four years later, in May 1996, the U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 to strike down Colorado’s Amendment 2.

“We've always had to fight for our rights and fight for the rights of our community,” said Keeley Griego-Gonzales, the communications director for Inside Out Youth Services (IOYS), a nonprofit that provides programs and services to LGBTQ+ youth in Colorado Springs.

After the Club Q shooting, IOYS closed its physical location for several months “while we were taking extra precautions around the safety and security of young people, staff and volunteers,” said Griego-Gonzales, now 31, who had only started her position at IOYS five months prior to the shooting. But the organization continued to provide remote programming like therapy and grocery deliveries, she said.

IOYS returned to in-person operations but moved its community center location in December 2023, a little over a year after the shooting. Not only were they outgrowing the old space, Griego-Gonzales said, but they also wanted a more discreet location. They didn’t advertise their new address out of an abundance of caution and security concerns. People who needed their services could find the new location on a Discord channel or by filling out a contact form on the nonprofit’s website. The nonprofit also hired an armed security guard to protect its community center.

Griego-Gonzales said the LGBTQ+ community has logged a lot of wins over the years, but “it’s constant work,” often involving monitoring school boards that pursue policies that adversely impact its LGBTQ+ students.

In the past two years alone, Colorado Springs School Districts 11 and 49 have banned transgender students from participating in sports, censored health book information on LGBTQ+ identity and passed — then later repealed — a bathroom policy targeting transgender students.

In recent years, Colorado had been considered a relative safe haven for transgender people who moved from states with fewer protections for LGBTQ+ people. But in Colorado’s latest midterm election, voters passed two statewide ballot initiatives targeting LGBTQ+ policies: Propositions 134 and 135, respectively, prohibit transgender youth from participating in sports aligning with their gender identity and restrict access to gender-affirming surgical procedures. The shooting occurred around midnight on Nov. 20, which is also Transgender Day of Remembrance.

“If people would just take a little time to get to know people that they perceive as being different from them, there will be a lot less hatred in the world,” Jeff Aston said.

Chelsea Casabona / Rocky Mountain PBS IOYS honors the lives lost in the Club Q shooting with a yearlong memorial that hosts photos of the victims, along with other lives lost in the LGBTQ+ community.

Sanders lives only a few miles from Club Q and said he thinks about the shooting every time he drives past on his way home. He often visits the Club Q memorial — located on the right side of the club — and helps maintain it. The memorial is made up of five peach-colored columns, each adorned with a photo of a victim, along with their birth dates and death date.

During one November visit, Sanders disposed of the now-withered flowers that people had left and brushed brittle fall leaves off of the memorial’s decorations.

In his retirement, Sanders said his experience in the Club Q shooting motivated him to become a volunteer for Moms Demand Action, a grassroots effort to pass gun safety legislation across the United States.

Aldrich shot Sanders while he paid for his drink at the bar. “I never got my last drink,” Sanders said.

He said the bar owner, Matthew Haynes, offered for Sanders to be the first customer if the bar reopens.

Sanders hopes to see Club Q reopen in order to fully move on from the shooting.

“I'm not going to be intimidated. I won't be put aside. I will continue to speak my piece about things,” Sanders said. “We need to stay and keep our voices heard for these young people to know that they're going to have to take our place sometime.”

“And, they will.”

