In the mostly conservative city of Colorado Springs, Club Q has long been a go-to spot for members of the LGBTQ community — a safe space where many felt they could just be themselves. But that was shattered this weekend when a gunman entered the club as people were drinking and dancing, killing five people and injuring 25 others.
The man suspected of opening fire at a gay nightclub in Colorado Springs is being held on murder and hate crimes charges. The charges surfaced in online court records Monday, two days after the attack that killed five people and wounded many others.
Daniel Aston would let loose on a typical night at Club Q in Colorado Springs as a bartender and entertainer, sliding across the stage on all fours.
'I woke up this morning and couldn't breathe': Northern Colorado communities mourn lives lost in the mass shooting at Club QLGBTQ people and their allies gathered in Fort Collins Sunday night. The group observed transgender day of remembrance and mourned those killed by a shooter the night before at Club Q in Colorado Springs.