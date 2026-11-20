Are you looking for something else to do this weekend? We also have you covered with our weekly event guide.



The Foothills Mall will have its holiday tree lighting tonight from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes holiday music, a horse-drawn carriage, followed by Santa inside for photos and hot chocolate.

from 5:30 p.m. to 8 p.m. The event includes holiday music, a horse-drawn carriage, followed by Santa inside for photos and hot chocolate. Get an early start to your holiday shopping at the Harmony Public Library in Fort Collins on Saturday with a used book sale . The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m.

. The event runs from 11 a.m. until 6 p.m. Get psyched for the new ski season in Steamboat Springs with a screening of the new Warren Miller film . The annual film from the legendary crew is showing today and tomorrow.

. The annual film from the legendary crew is showing today and tomorrow. Arts, crafts and baked goods will be available in Boulder at St. John's Episcopal Church for a holiday market . It runs all day tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

. It runs all day tomorrow from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The Colorado Model Railroad Museum will host a chance to see some real-life large trains. Named Big Boy and 844 , the classic trains will stop for an hour tomorrow at 10 a.m. at CMRM on 10th St. in Greeley.

, the classic trains will stop for an hour tomorrow at 10 a.m. at CMRM on 10th St. in Greeley. There’s another week of great live music to check out. The Colorado Sound has your event list .

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