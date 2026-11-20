This story was produced as part of the Colorado Capitol News Alliance. It first appeared at cpr.org.

Colorado submitted its formal proposal to host a proposed United States Space Academy on Monday, pitching Banning Lewis Ranch in eastern Colorado Springs as the site for the projected $8.2 billion permanent campus.

President Donald Trump signed an executive order in August to start the process of creating the institution, envisioned as a “NASA-led federal academy dedicated to combining rigorous technical education with leadership development, discipline and a durable commitment to public service.” NASA issued a Request for Information from states interested in hosting the academy less than two weeks later.

“It was a lot of really quick work on behalf of the state and all of our stakeholders that worked on (the bid) together,” said Lt. Gov. Dianne Primavera, who chaired the bid’s advisory committee, in an interview with CPR News.

Colorado’s 100-page pitch to NASA highlights the state’s position as a vital hub for the space industry, with a dense concentration of aerospace businesses, critical Space Force bases and educational heft through programs at CU Boulder, the Colorado School of Mines and the U.S. Air Force Academy.

If selected, the state says it could break ground on the academy as early as next year. The 508-acre site proposed at Banning Lewis Ranch “pairs a 321-acre Academy campus with an adjoining 187-acre Innovation District which would house research and industry partners,” according to a press release. The state selected the ranch property as its preferred site because it's “shovel-ready.” It also has a single owner: Norwood Development Group. Under the proposal, Norwood would retain ownership of the Innovation District while selling or leasing the academy grounds to NASA.

According to the proposal, as construction on the campus continues, the academy’s first class of about 300 students would begin studies at nearby UCCS in the fall of 2028, supported by faculty and resources from colleges and universities across the state. A permanent campus at the Banning Lewis Ranch site should be complete by 2031, serving 1,200 students, with an anticipated growth to 4,000 students eventually.

“Colorado universities are poised to serve NASA and the U.S. Space Academy by launching a statewide educational partnership that develops our nation’s next generation of elite students to explore, operate and lead in space,” said CU President Todd Saliman in a press release announcing the bid.

Colorado's proposal estimates the permanent Space Academy campus would cost approximately $6.1 billion to construct in today's dollars, potentially rising to $8.2 billion when accounting for projected construction cost increases through its full build-out. The state’s bid outlines roughly $320 million in potential financing and tax incentives to lower the cost for the federal government.

There will be stiff competition for Colorado to land the U.S. Space Academy. Other locations submitting bids include Houston ,Texas, the Space Coast of Florida near Orlando and Huntsville, Alabama. A presidential commission will provide final recommendations to President Trump for approval, though it's not clear when the decision will be made.

Last year, Trump announced U.S. Space Command would move to Huntsville from Colorado Springs in a change Colorado leaders called a “blatantly political decision” made to reward a Republican-dominated state.

Gov. Jared Polis said Colorado still takes this bid for the new academy seriously.

“We feel that we are best able to meet that moment,” Polis said. “If this is designed to be some sort of political exercise, that would be contrary to us achieving the success of the mission in American dominance in space."