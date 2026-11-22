For weeks, 17-year-old Jadon Schnell avoided running past the roadside memorial at the intersection where his Ault home sits.

The memorial marks the spot where Cash Rinker, Cooper Nider and Jack Dirksen — all recent Eaton High School graduates — died in a crash on July 25, 2026. The community is working to turn the temporary tribute on Weld County Road 80 into a permanent memorial.

Five friends were traveling westbound in a Chevrolet Tahoe when the vehicle veered off the road into a ditch, returned to the roadway and rolled several times, ejecting all five occupants. Three passengers — Rinker, Nider and Dirksen — died on the scene. The 20-year old driver, Roman Wesley Parra of Worland, Wyoming, was airlifted to a local area hospital in critical condition, but died on Aug. 2. A 19-year-old Eaton resident sustained minor injuries.

“It just kind of makes you look at life differently and reminds you that this life is finite,” Schnell said.

Crash fatalities occur at a higher rate on rural roads than on urban roads, according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration. In 2024, rural roads had a fatality rate of 1.56 deaths per 100 million vehicle miles traveled, compared with 1.01 deaths on urban roads, despite the disparity in population density.

Weld County, where the towns of Eaton and Ault are located, ranks among the Colorado counties with the highest number of fatal crashes, with 508 recorded between 2015 and 2024.

Schnell said that growing up, he remembers there being accidents in or near his hometown, but none had shaken the community like this one.

Although Schnell didn’t know the young men personally –– he attended Highland High School about 10 minutes away from Eaton High School –– their deaths stayed with him. He felt moved to help the families of the crash victims, so he decided to do what he knows best: run.

Schnell, who has run track since middle school, is planning to run 100 kilometers –– about 62 miles –– on Nov. 21 to raise funds for the families of the victims. Thus far, he has raised $5,567, more than a third of the way toward his $15,000 goal of raising $5,000 for each family. People can donate money on his website and purchase a shirt or sweatshirt that says “Eaton Strong,” featuring the faces of Rinker, Nider and Dirksen.

The towns of Eaton and neighboring Ault –– populations 6,000 and 3,000, respectively –– are close-knit communities surrounded by cornfields. “Everyone really does know everyone,” Schnell said.

Priya Shahi / Rocky Mountain PBS A memorial honoring Cash Rinker, Cooper Nider and Jack Dirksen is currently under construction along Weld County Road 80.

“I know people who knew them. They were known in the community as good student athletes, good leaders and good kids to be around,” Schnell said. “I just wanted to help these families even in a small way.”

Schnell said he is in touch with the fathers of Rinker, Nider and Dirksen, who have all been supportive of his upcoming run.

“I’m very thankful to him for what he's doing,” said Rinker’s father, Corey Rinker, who works as a groundskeeper at Eaton High School. “The support from the whole entire community through this has just been amazing. I can’t even put it into words.”

On the day of the run, Corey plans to ride alongside Schnell in his side-by-side for a stretch to show his support. Other community members are also planning to cheer Schnell on along the way.

“Sports in this community is huge. Cash … his passion was baseball,” Corey said. “We started swinging a bat when he was probably 3 years old.”

Rinker was an all-state baseball player at Eaton High School. He went on to attend Arkansas State University Mid-South on a baseball scholarship before transferring to Northeastern Junior College in Sterling. He was preparing to leave for college when the crash happened, his father said.

“When he was about 9 or 10, I was a horseshoer at that time, and I used to get home tired and worn out and lay down on the couch … and here he would come and he'd say, ‘Dad, can we go down to the field?’” Correy said. “We have a field two blocks from our house. We'd run down to the field and we’d work on baseball skills. That was every single night. I thank God that I have this memory because it plays in my head all the time.”

Dirksen and Nider were also accomplished student-athletes. Dirksen dreamed of becoming a pilot and was enrolled in an aviation program at Casper College in Wyoming. According to his obituary, he had earned his private pilot's license and instrument rating. Nider was part of three state championship teams at Eaton High School and went on to pursue his lifelong dream of playing college baseball at Chandler Gilbert Community College in Arizona.

On Aug. 5, thousands gathered at Eaton High School’s football field to celebrate the lives of the three young men. Their football coach, Daniel Aleman, spoke at the gathering and honored them with a final three-whistle tribute.

“If I would've known the last time I hugged you guys would truly be the last, I would've never let go,” Aleman said at their memorial.

For Schnell, the loss of the three young men has become a reason to push himself physically and use his passion for running to help their families. Now in his fourth semester at Aims Community College after earning early credits, Schnell has been running competitively for years, but his upcoming run will be his biggest challenge yet.

He is logging about 35 miles a week, adding two workouts and biking for cross-training, while taking one day off each week to recover. His coach, a triathlete, has also been helping him train.

“As my runs slowly get longer, I remind myself that I can do this,” Schnell said. “I am in shape for it, and I have a very, very big reason for running other than myself.”

Schnell plans to finish the run in about 12 to 14 hours, depending on his pace and the weather conditions. He’ll start around 6 a.m. at the Eaton Recreation Center, where he will set up a tent stocked with food and supplies and mark out a 5-mile loop. He expects to return to the tent about every hour, after each loop, to refuel and rest.

“I just want to raise awareness of who these young men were,” he said, “and to be a light to people that you can do anything and nothing is impossible.”