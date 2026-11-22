Democrats descended on Denver to celebrate winning majorities in the U.S. House and Senate, but also to ask a big question: “What’s next?”

Politicians and analysts filled Denver’s Mission Ballroom concert venue, greeting each other like rock stars, at the conference organized by a group called Majority Democrats. The speaker lineup was sort of a who’s who of the midterms, featuring well-known politicians such as Democratic Senator-elect James Talarico of Texas and Iowa Governor-elect Rob Sand. Prominent Colorado Democrats, including Governor-elect Phil Weiser, Representative Joe Neguse and Denver Mayor Mike Johnston, also shared in the spotlight.

CPR’s Catilyn Kim, Denverite’s Kiara DeMare and NPR’s Barbara Sprunt take listeners behind the scenes of the “What’s Next” event, discussing some of the biggest questions facing the party:

Can Democrats translate voter excitement and frustration into real change, and how?

Who will lead the party after such massive wins in the midterms?

How big will the Democratic tent be?

And who is harboring aspirations for the Oval Office?

Catch up on the latest coverage:

Purplish is produced by CPR News and the Capitol News Alliance, a collaboration between KUNC News, Colorado Public Radio, Rocky Mountain PBS, and The Colorado Sun, and shared with Rocky Mountain Community Radio and other news organizations across the state. Startup funding for the Alliance was provided, in part, by the Corporation for Public Broadcasting.

Purplish’s producer is Stephanie Wolf. Sound design and engineering by Shane Rumsey. Nicole Vap is CPR's public affairs editor. The theme music is by Brad Turner. Other music in this episode is courtesy of Blue Dot Sessions. Additional reporting from Denverite’s Camelia Heins and CPR’s Ryan Warner.