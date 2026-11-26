Two Coloradans (that we could pick out) were among the Time Magazine 100 Most Influential Climate Leaders of 2026, which was issued on Nov. 9:

Bryan Kominek, owner of Jack’s Solar Garden, the 5-acre parcel on the edge of Longmont that mixes 3,000 solar panels with land dedicated to proving agriculture and solar can have a symbiotic relationship.

Time asked the individuals 3 to 5 questions. In response to one question, Kominek said this: “Climate change is happening, and we need to be prepared. Communities must learn to adapt. Shady areas will be precious for you and your community in a hotter, drier future.” See more here.

James Hurrell, an atmospheric science professor at Colorado State University, the lead author of a report issued in July by the National Academies of Sciences, Engineering and Medicine. The report says that the science of attributing any one event to rising global temperatures is increasingly strong.

Time asked him one sustainability effort he personally will try to adopt in the next year.

“I plan to be more deliberate about air travel,” he said. Getting together in person has value, but much business can be conducted virtually. “It is a modest step, but an important part of aligning my own choices more closely with the science I have spent my career studying,” he said. See more here.

