The recovery efforts continue in Southwest Colorado after historic flooding has devastated the region from Pagosa Springs all the way down to Flagstaff, Arizona.

Governor Polis is seeking more federal funding and help.

On Monday, the Federal Highway Administration has approved 9.1 million in additional quick release emergency relief funds to help repair highways and eligible local roads.

The funding comes as the Colorado Department of Transportation updated its estimate of flooding damage to $156 million. That's up from the initial estimate of $65 million after the second storm. The second estimate accounts for the second consecutive weekend of flooding, and the financial costs are only one part, as the emotional toll has been and continues to be much greater, and is still coming into view.

Adam Burke has been covering this story exclusively since the beginning for KSUT. He spoke with KUNC's Marty Lenz.

LENZ: Where do things stand now in the region with recovery efforts?

BURKE: Even as recently as last week, one county commissioner told me that there were residents who hadn't been able to return home to assess the damage. Roads are impassable, bridges are torn out, and local officials here are concerned about long-term housing needs for residents who are indefinitely displaced, whose homes were destroyed or are uninhabitable, and there are questions about how to handle the massive amounts of debris, mud, and silt piled up in neighborhoods, and then there's the question of how to pay for recovery. Assessments have climbed, as you mentioned, into the hundreds of millions of dollars.

LENZ: And this is an area that is not flush with resources. And I'm assuming that the recovery efforts are going to be uneven, depending on the region and the ruralness of each town and community?

BURKE: I mean, that's right. This is a vast region with, you know, some of the most remote areas in the continental U.S. You know, if you're talking about the Navajo Nation, but where I am, even in areas that are, you know, relatively accessible, you've got areas that are clogged with debris where watersheds filled to overbrimming. Culverts were overwhelmed with debris, and rivers just jumped their banks. Creeks and rivers that are normally relatively low this time of year jump their banks and just push through neighborhoods. So it really doesn't matter where you go across the region. You can find areas in populated areas and cities, as well as remote parts of the region where the devastation is enormous, and it will take years to recover from this.

LENZ: How are resources getting in? When I was talking with another reporter, I think it was 150 miles of roads have been washed out. So are the communities still not connected at this point? Are they working as islands, and are they isolated?

BURKE: Well, if you take a place like Pagosa Springs, it was cut off in multiple ways. And you know what had been an hour long drive from Durango, where I live, to Pagosa Springs became a four hour drive to reach it through one of the only remaining highways. So Pagosa Springs was relatively isolated. You know, they were concerned about people being able to come in from Wolf Creek. You know, when they come down to visit. Pagosa Springs is a big tourist town and has an important tourist economy that drives the place. So yes, there's isolation, and then there's isolation on the individual, you know, homes where people just can't get back, or if they do get back, they find their homes have been filled with four feet full of mud. There are some people are wondering whether they can even afford to continue to live down in these parts.

LENZ: What is the first priority, Adam, of the citizens at this point? I'm assuming it's recovery efforts, I guess preservation of life, making sure that everybody at least at this point is safe in some form or fashion?

BURKE: The disaster response has you know has been largely stood down in the sense that they're not rescuing people from rooftops anymore. But I do think that for local county officials, one of the big concerns is housing, right? You've got hundreds of people who no longer have places to live and who need to need some kind of short-term, medium-term rental. Some of these communities have very, very low inventory of available rentals. So, you know, county officials are worried about hundreds of people having places to live so they can continue to live here. You know, if you're a person who worked in a grocery store and lost your home or your mobile home or your apartment, you might be wondering maybe I can't afford to live in Durango or Pagosa Springs anymore. So I think that's the most urgent thing, but then we're talking huge volumes of debris. One county official said we don't really know where to put all this stuff, but repairing roads and making the counties accessible, you know through and through again that's a that's a priority of the Colorado Department of. Transportation, and you know it's going to cost more than $100 million for them to do that ultimately. But right now, they're trying to put some band-aids on things so that they can get through the winter, and that's what that $9.1 million in quick release emergency funds that you mentioned earlier is going to go toward.

LENZ: I know the governor is seeking more federal help. Are there any concerns? And I hate to bring politics into this, but any concerns that the current administration, based on how they somewhat feel or maybe feel a little differently about Governor Polis, that they're going to get that funding or at least enough to get things started, as you say, looking at temporary housing and upright somewhat?

BURKE: Yeah, I mean, ultimately, the the counties and the state cannot afford the the the cost of of full recovery and in fact last year Pagosa Springs was flooded by what you know at the time they were calling a 100 year flood now it looks relatively mild compared to what happened this year and you know Pagosa Springs had to pick and choose Archuleta County where Pagosa Springs it is had to pick and choose which repairs it made and as a result some some of the things, some of the devastation this year, some people argue was compounded by the lack of ability to carry through.

