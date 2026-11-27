The Colorado Department of Transportation is planning to roll out a new program this winter that will allow vendors to assist truckers with installing chains during snowstorms on Interstate 70 and other mountain roads.

The Colorado Transportation Commission -- the governing body that oversees CDOT and the state's transportation system -- approved the new program with a unanimous vote at its meeting Thursday, Nov. 19.

It could issue its first permits by early 2027, according to CDOT.

"Many times truckers will pull into our chain stations, plug them up -- and then they either don't have chains or they won't know how to install them," said Jori Ersnst, a program manager at CDOT's Office of Emergency Management. "So they just sit there, which causes safety concerns with all the other truckers out there that are trying to do the right thing: chain up and move on."

In Colorado, semitrailers and other commercial vehicles are required to carry chains at all times on certain mountain roads between Sept. 1 and May 31. When roads are snow-covered or icy, CDOT can "activate" chain law and require truckers to equip chains in order to continue driving.

The state also has separate passenger vehicle traction rules that require drivers in the mountains to have the proper tires or use chains when roads are icy.

Commercial vehicles that fail to comply with the winter driving restrictions face a fine up to $500 plus a $79 surcharge, or up to $1,000 plus a $157 surcharge, if the vehicle is stuck and blocking a traveled portion of the roadway, according to the State Patrol.

While recent enforcement operations show that most semitrailers on the road -- roughly 90% -- are in compliance with the state's must-carry chain law, Ernst said that it doesn't necessarily mean the truckers know how to put on the chains.

"The fact is, I would say very few actually know how," Ernst said. "When we pull up on a truck that spun out on our highway, lots of times these guys are getting out with shorts and flip flops on. They should not be out on the road. They're not going to put chains on. They're just going to sit there and wait."

From YouTube tutorials to professional assistance

One of the main goals of the new chain assist program is to reduce backups at chain stations across Colorado, Ernst said. He noted that chain stations on I-70 approaching the Eisenhower-Johnson Memorial Tunnels and near Vail Pass can get especially busy during inclement weather, especially if semitrailers aren't chaining up efficiently.

For years, transportation officials and law enforcement have tried to help truckers by sharing pamphlets with chain-up instructions or pointing drivers to YouTube tutorials, Ernst said. But trying to learn a new skill on the side of the road in cold, snowy conditions is not always ideal, he added.

"Someone who knows how to chain up a truck can probably chain it up in a half hour to 45 minutes," Ernst said. "Where somebody who doesn't -- they might be out there for three or four hours fighting these chains and still not putting them on properly, causing damage to their vehicle, throwing chains on the highway, causing more damage to other vehicles and making a mess."

The chain assist program, as it currently stands, will permit one company at a time to operate at each chain station. Ernst said that he expects that the tow companies providing the service will have a few employees on site, one directing truckers as they enter the chain station and one or two to install chains.

Ernst said he expects several tow companies will want to offer services at chain stations near the Eisenhower-Johnson tunnels and at Vail Pass, so the permit for those locations will likely cycle between vendors on a regular basis. According to him, it may be more difficult to find vendors for chain stations in rural areas, which see less semitrailer traffic, but he is hopeful local tow companies might step up in these areas.

The goal is to have the program operating with permits issued sometime this winter, likely after the holiday season, Ernst said. He noted that the rollout of the program will involve some trial and error to figure out how to get it running smoothly.

"This will not be set in concrete," Ernst said. "We're going to test it out."

Chain-assistance program aims to improve mountain driving

The new chain assistance program is the result of Senate Bill 69, signed into law by Gov. Jared Polis in 2025. The bill was sponsored by Western Slope lawmakers including state Sens. Dylan Roberts, D-Frisco, and Marc Catlin, R-Montrose, and Reps. Meghan Lukens, D-Steamboat Springs, and Elizabeth Velasco, D-Glenwood Springs.

The legislation included funding for one full-time employee to manage the program, Ernst said. Since being hired about six months ago, he said that employee has developed the standard operating procedures for the program, which lay out the requirements for companies that want to offer chain-assistance services, the safety guidelines for how those companies must operate and the circumstances that could lead to a permit being revoked.

Now, CDOT is working with truckers and groups like the Colorado Motor Carriers Association to finalize permitting rules, such as how much tow companies can charge for chains and chain assistance services. The goal is to make the program cost-effective for companies seeking permits but also fair for truckers who may need to purchase chain-up assistance, Ernst said.

He noted that the program has based its current costs off guidelines laid out by Washington, the only state with a program similar to Colorado's.

"What we're trying to avoid is all that price gouging," Ernst said. "We don't want a monopoly out there where one company is going to come in and sell a set of chains that cost them $400 and sell them for $1,600 or some astronomical number. That's part of our challenge."

Since the chain-assistance program is geared toward commercial drivers, Ernst said much of the traveling public won't even notice it -- except that it could help reduce crashes, spinouts and other delays in the mountains.

"For the most part, if we can keep the trucks moving, it'll reduce the impact on a lot of these vehicles out there that are trying to go skiing, or whatever they're trying to do," he said.

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