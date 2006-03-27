Report: Bush Determined to Go to War, Despite Evidence

How long was the Bush administration planning on war with Iraq, and how much did weapons of mass destruction matter?

The New York Times reports Monday that a confidential memo detailing a conversation between President Bush and British Prime Minister Tony Blair shows the president was determined to go to war with Iraq even without evidence of weapons of mass destruction.

Madeleine Brand speaks with British lawyer Phillipe Sands, who wrote about the memo in his book, Lawless World: America and the Making and Breaking of Global Rules from FDR's Atlantic Charter to George W. Bush's Illegal War.

Copyright 2021 NPR. To see more, visit https://www.npr.org.