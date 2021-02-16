Tornado Touches Down In Coastal North Carolina

An early morning tornado ripped through coastal North Carolina Tuesday, causing damage to homes and power outages, according to early reports.

People were reportedly trapped in their homes in Ocean Ridge Plantation, a beach community that's less than an hour from Wilmington, N.C., according to the National Weather Service, citing county emergency services.

A tornado warning was issued around 11:45 p.m. Monday in western Brunswick County until 12:15 a.m.

A reporter covering the damage overnight shared videos of serious destruction; downed trees and debris scattered across a road and homes totally destroyed by the tornado.

There was no information by 4:30 a.m. of possible deaths or injuries caused by the tornado.

I have been asked to leave the neighborhood by first responders, but I will be going back once we get closer to sunlight. @WWAY https://t.co/1rQY9x89eO — Tanner Barth (@tanner_barth) February 16, 2021

About 15,000 residents were without power as of 4:30 a.m. Tuesday in Brunswick County.

The Wilmington Fire Department tweeted that it was asked by state emergency services to help find other missing people after the tornado hit the area.

The Leland Fire Department posted on Facebook, "Our units are responding as mutual aid to Ocean Isle Beach to assist with rescue operations underway after the tornado. Please stay home and stay away from the area."

