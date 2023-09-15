Up First briefing: UAW strike; Birmingham church bombing anniversary; NPR news quiz

Good morning. You're reading the Up First newsletter. Subscribe here to get it delivered to your inbox, and listen to the Up First podcast for all the news you need to start your day.

For the first time ever, the United Auto Workers union is striking against all Big Three auto manufacturers at once: Ford, General Motors and Stellantis. Workers from auto plants in Missouri, Ohio and Michigan will walk off the job. Workers at additional locations could follow, depending on how bargaining progresses.

There's a lot of history behind this strike, NPR's Camila Domonoske says on Up First this morning. The style of the strike harkens to the 1930s, and workers' demands are similar to the '70s. The economic impacts of the strike will probably be constrained unless it grows longer and bigger.

Today marks 60 years since the Ku Klux Klan bombed a Baptist church in Birmingham, Ala., killing four Black girls and rocking the conscience of the nation. The bombing drew attention to the brutal acts of white supremacy in the American South and galvanized Congress to pass the Civil Rights Act. Survivors reflect on the lessons learned since the tragedy.

The CDC recommends everyone ages 6 and older get the new COVID-19 vaccine. But Florida's Department of Health has its own recommendations. The state's Surgeon General, Joseph Ladapo, said Wednesday that healthy people under 65 should avoid the shot.

WGCU's John Davis says Gov. Ron DeSantis' presidential campaign has started campaigning around his state's COVID response, promising to fight what he calls federal government overreach on pandemic precautions. Lee Health, one of the biggest health systems in the area, tells Davis they'll continue following CDC guidelines.​​​​

From our hosts

Mohammed Al-Shaikh / AFP via Getty Images / AFP via Getty Images Bahrain human rights activist Maryam al-Khawaja flashes the V-sign for "Victory" after she was released from detention on September 18, 2014, in the city of Muharraq, north of capital Manama.

This essay was written by Leila Fadel. She hosts Morning Edition and Up First. She was previously an NPR national correspondent covering race and identity. Prior to that, she was an international correspondent based in Cairo.

Bahraini human rights activist Maryam al-Khawaja is going back to her country knowing she may be arrested upon arrival. But she says she is taking the risk to make sure her father, Abdulhadi al-Khawaja, is getting the medical treatment he needs in prison.

He's been there for 12 years, sentenced to life for his role in pro-democracy demonstrations in the midst of a wave of uprisings in the Middle East. Those demonstrations were suppressed, and her father is among hundreds of political prisoners in the Gulf Kingdom who've been demanding better treatment. Maryam al-Khawaja didn't share the date of her arrival for her safety, but before her trip home, she said this: "I'm terrified of going back to prison. But I think that saving my father's life is more important than my fear."

