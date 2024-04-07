© 2024
South Carolina defeats Iowa to win the women's NCAA basketball championship

By Emma Bowman
Published April 7, 2024 at 3:17 PM MDT
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes over South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.
Carolyn Kaster
/
AP
Iowa guard Caitlin Clark (22) passes over South Carolina guard Raven Johnson (25) during the first half of the Final Four college basketball championship game in the women's NCAA Tournament, Sunday, April 7, 2024, in Cleveland.

The South Carolina Gamecocks are national champions, beating fellow top-seed rival Iowa and its star Caitlin Clark 87-75.

The win gives coach Dawn Staley and her team a third NCAA title, capping a perfect season for the Gamecocks.

The Hawkeyes, powered by superstar guard Clark in her final college season, were going for their first championship.

This is a breaking news story and will be updated.

NPR News
Emma Bowman
