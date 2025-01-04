Former President Jimmy Carter's humanitarian legacy honored in Georgia

Updated January 04, 2025 at 16:09 PM ET

ATLANTA — The first day of funeral services for former President Jimmy Carter is underway in Georgia, where he lived most of his life and spent his post-presidential time focused on humanitarian work.

In the days after Carter died at home on Sunday at the age of 100, mourners from all over the country flocked to the state to pay respects as tributes poured in from across the world.

Early Saturday morning in Carter's hometown of Plains, people left flowers, flags and blue Habitat for Humanity hats at a marble monument to the peanut farmer-turned-politician downtown.

Grant Blankenship / GPB / GPB People watch as the hearse carrying the flag-draped casket of former President Jimmy Carter departs Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Hyosub Shin / Pool/AFP via Getty Images / Pool/AFP via Getty Images Karen Barry and Randy Dillard, the longest serving NPS Plains staffers, ring the farm bell 39 times as the hearse containing the casket of former President Jimmy Carter pauses at the Jimmy Carter Boyhood Farm in Archery, Ga.

Among those gathered were Sarah and London Wollenweber, who drove 12 hours from Bloomington, Ill., on Thursday to see the funeral procession pass through. London, a high-school aged student, told Georgia Public Broadcasting's Grant Blankenship that four years ago he made his mom promise to take him to see one of Carter's memorial services when he died.

"When we look back at all the former presidents in American history, he's the one that truly stands out as the one who's continued to do the most work for this country and for the world around us," he said.

Alex Brandon / Pool/Getty Images / Pool/Getty Images A U.S. Secret Service agent assigned to the Carter detail places his hand on the hearse containing the casket of former President Jimmy Carter, at Phoebe Sumter Medical Center.

Matthew Pearson/WABE / Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp greets Jack Carter, the eldest son of former President Jimmy Carter, as the motorcade makes a stop at Georgia's State Capitol.

The state funeral events began Saturday morning with a group of current and former leaders of Carter's Secret Service protection detail carrying his casket to a waiting hearse. After driving through Plains, where Carter was born and spent most of his life, the motorcade stopped at Carter's boyhood home, now part of the Jimmy Carter National Historic Park.

National Park staffers rang the farmhouse bell 39 times to honor the 39th president before the motorcade began a winding procession through the backroads of Georgia to the interstate, ending with a moment of silence at the Georgia State Capitol in Atlanta.

Carter had little national name recognition when he was elected president in 1976, having served in the Georgia Senate and one term as governor of the state before moving to the White House. After a crushing defeat in 1980, Carter returned home to Georgia and established The Carter Center, a humanitarian nonprofit that focuses on public health, democracy and other global issues.

A funeral ceremony at the Carter Presidential Center in Atlanta at 4 p.m. is set to include remarks from family and will include employees of The Carter Center and the Jimmy Carter Presidential Library and Museum.

Matthew Pearson/WABE / The flags fly at half mast at the Georgia State Capitol.

Members of the public will be able to pay their respects as Carter lies in repose from 7 p.m. ET Saturday through 6 a.m. ET Tuesday.

After departing Atlanta Tuesday morning, Carter's remains will travel to Washington, D.C., to the U.S. Navy Memorial and the U.S. Capitol, where he will lie in state from 7 p.m. Tuesday through 7 a.m. Thursday.

After leaving the Capitol, Carter's motorcade will travel to the Washington National Cathedral for a National Funeral Service before a final flight back to Georgia.

There, a private funeral at Carter's Maranatha Baptist Church in Plains will be followed by interment at the family home in a private ceremony.

